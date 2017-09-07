Wallabies rally around Force players

Israel Folau says he and his Wallabies teammates have rallied around devastated Western Force players leading into their clash with South Africa in Perth.

The Force’s time in Super Rugby is over after RugbyWA lost its Supreme Court appeal against the ARU’s decision to axe the franchise.

The current Wallabies squad contains five Force players: Dane Haylett-Petty, Adam Coleman, Tatafu Polota-Nau, Billy Meakes, and Curtis Rona.

Folau said the Force players were receiving plenty of support.

“It’s obviously pretty sad, this situation for the Force guys,” Folau said.

“We’ve been getting around them as best we can and giving them our full support.

“It’s a tough one. As teammates, we’ll always be there to support them and help them through.

“Especially throughout the week – making sure they’re going alright leading into the game.

“But for those guys, I’m sure their mindset is thinking entirely about the game on the weekend.”

Billionaire mining magnate Andrew Forrest has promised to set up a rebel rugby competition taking in teams from the Indo Pacific region.

Countries like China, Japan, Tonga, Fiji, Samoa, Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea, Sri Lanka, and Malaysia could be involved in the six-team competition.

Folau, whose parents were born in Tonga, said the competition could help build the game of rugby.

“Especially for the island countries, it would be a great pathway for them to get an opportunity to play at that top level,” Folau said.

“I guess it could be a gateway for them to open up other doors in the future.”

Folau said the recent 35-29 loss to NZ in Dunedin had given the team confidence they can match it with the best.