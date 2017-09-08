Boks to beat the ‘Blues’ by nine

Henry Speight of the Wallabies watches on during The Rugby Championship Bledisloe Cup match between the Australian Wallabies and the New Zealand All Blacks at ANZ Stadium on August 19, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

I was horrified to read that the Test match in Perth on Saturday could be deprived of the classic sea of Gold, and replaced by, well, just a sea.

The news that the home fans will don the blue of the Force, rather than the famous Aussie gold, in solidarity with each other against their removal from Super Rugby, will be music to the ears of the travelling South Africans.

For those not in the know, the Western Force have been axed from the Super Rugby competition. Their death knell was confirmed when it was revealed this week that their appeal against the ban had failed.

While the sea of blue may fire up the Boks, it’s not that they need any extra motivation in Perth.

The hosts have never beaten the Boks by more than seven in Perth, and indeed have only squeaked a win on four of the eight occasions that they have met at the home of the Western Force.

Frankly, the decision to play the Boks in Western Australia, where an estimated 35,000 South Africans call home, makes about as much sense as SARU granting Cape town a Test match against the All Blacks.

Playing at sea level, in front of several thousand ‘Cape Crusaders’ will give the All Blacks a massive advantage, not usually enjoyed up on the Highveld.

At least, unlike previous Tests in Australia, the game is more likely to be sold out.

The Aussies looked deadly in their second game in New Zealand. They will be looking to build on the impressive display, but the Springboks have recovered from annus horribilis, and now look to have solid cover in all 15 positions.

So how will things look in this much anticipated encounter? It’s going to be ‘Titanic’ up front, and ‘Dances With Wolves’ in the backs.

We need a Bok win will keep the championship alive, and that it exactly what will happen.