Geelong Cats vs Richmond Tigers: AFL Finals live scores, blog

The chance for a week off and a home preliminary final awaits when the Geelong Cats and Richmond Tigers do battle in the second qualifying final. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:50pm (AEST).

It’s been another strong season for Geelong in the ‘Dangerwood’ era, with the club securing a second-placed finish after a strong, 15-win campaign.

A five-game winning streak to start the season was somewhat offset by three straight losses, but the Cats were reliable from then on – going 10-3-1 – to have their top-four spot wrapped up.

They enter tonight on a three-game winning streak, which they actually started against the Tigers with a 14-point triumph in Round 21.

Richmond, on the other hand, have surged impressively into the top four after a disastrous eight-win season in 2016.

They won their first five games but, like Geelong, fell away with a four-game losing streak afterward. The Tigers roared from there though, winning ten of their last 13 matches to secure a third-place finish – their highest position under coach Damien Hardwick.

Geelong’s recent record against Richmond is truly a stat to behold, the Cats having prevailed in 13 straight encounters and 20 of the last 21. Richmond’s last two victories came back in 2006 and 2000.

However, of the nine finals these clubs have played, all but two have gone the way of the yellow and black – although the last final they contested was a preliminary final in 1995, which the Cats won by 89 points.

The finals rivalry was probably most intense during the early 1930s, with the clubs meeting twice in the 1931 finals series, before renewing hostilities again in 1933 and 1934.

Prediction

There’s no doubt this match being played at the MCG swings the pendulum away from Geelong a little, which is unfair given their status as the home team.

But the spell they’ve had over Richmond over an extended period – combined with their vastly superior finals experience – should see them get the job done.

Cats by 15 points.