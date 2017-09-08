Geelong Cats vs Richmond Tigers: AFL Finals live scores, blog

The chance for a week off and a home preliminary final awaits when the Geelong Cats and Richmond Tigers do battle in the second qualifying final. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:50pm (AEST).
It’s been another strong season for Geelong in the ‘Dangerwood’ era, with the club securing a second-placed finish after a strong, 15-win campaign.
A five-game winning streak to start the season was somewhat offset by three straight losses, but the Cats were reliable from then on – going 10-3-1 – to have their top-four spot wrapped up.
They enter tonight on a three-game winning streak, which they actually started against the Tigers with a 14-point triumph in Round 21.
Richmond, on the other hand, have surged impressively into the top four after a disastrous eight-win season in 2016.
They won their first five games but, like Geelong, fell away with a four-game losing streak afterward. The Tigers roared from there though, winning ten of their last 13 matches to secure a third-place finish – their highest position under coach Damien Hardwick.
Geelong’s recent record against Richmond is truly a stat to behold, the Cats having prevailed in 13 straight encounters and 20 of the last 21. Richmond’s last two victories came back in 2006 and 2000.
However, of the nine finals these clubs have played, all but two have gone the way of the yellow and black – although the last final they contested was a preliminary final in 1995, which the Cats won by 89 points.
The finals rivalry was probably most intense during the early 1930s, with the clubs meeting twice in the 1931 finals series, before renewing hostilities again in 1933 and 1934.
Prediction
There’s no doubt this match being played at the MCG swings the pendulum away from Geelong a little, which is unfair given their status as the home team.
But the spell they’ve had over Richmond over an extended period – combined with their vastly superior finals experience – should see them get the job done.
Cats by 15 points.
8:32pm
Stirling Coates said | 8:32pm | ! Report
BEHIND TIGERS
You don’t see that very often!
Joel Selwood ambling about way too casually in back 50 and Dion Prestia wraps him up!
His set shot from 30 metres out, however, is hooked to the near side.
GEE – 0.4 (4)
RCH – 2.6 (18)
Q2: 17′
8:32pm
Rick Disnick said | 8:32pm | ! Report
That’s what being out for a month does to you.
8:31pm
AdelaideDocker said | 8:31pm | ! Report
G.Post 0.3 (3) versus Geelong/Richmond 0.0 (0)
8:33pm
Stirling Coates said | 8:33pm | ! Report
Spot on!
8:31pm
Stirling Coates said | 8:31pm | ! Report
BEHIND TIGERS
Geelong put themselves under pressure at half back with some poor ball skills and Richmond pounce.
Jack Riewoldt slows up smartly to allow Josh Caddy to run into space inside 50 and he nails it with the kick.
His set shot hits the same post Harry Taylor did at the end of the first quarter.
GEE – 0.4 (4)
RCH – 2.5 (17)
Q2: 19′
8:28pm
Stirling Coates said | 8:28pm | ! Report
The second quarter is underway!
What can we expect to see?
GEE – 0.4 (4)
RCH – 2.4 (16)
Q2: 20′
8:24pm
Stirling Coates said | 8:24pm | ! Report
GEELONG CATS v RICHMOND
QUARTER TIME REPORT
Geelong Cats – 0.4 (4)
Richmond – 2.4 (16)
GOAL KICKERS
Cats: –
Tigers: Townsend, Caddy
DISPOSAL LEADERS
Cats: Tuohy 9, Lonergan 7, Dangerfield 7
Tigers: Prestia 8, Lambert 8, Martin 7
8:23pm
Rick Disnick said | 8:23pm | ! Report
Don’t like the score, but what an arm wrestle.
I love these low scoring tough contests.
Good on the Tigers for turning up tonight and giving my boys a contest.
8:25pm
Stirling Coates said | 8:25pm | ! Report
Low scoring football – low scoring sport in general actually – is incredibly underrated.
Every goal tonight will be remembered.
8:26pm
AdelaideDocker said | 8:26pm | ! Report
You say that last line like you’re anticipating your boys to run over the Tiges’ eventually… 😉
8:28pm
Rick Disnick said | 8:28pm | ! Report
They will.
8:23pm
Stuart Thomas said | 8:23pm | ! Report
Well that was a quarter. Hey Geelong! Wake up fellas, the season is on the line. Time to kick straight. Richmond, you must convert chances.
8:25pm
Stirling Coates said | 8:25pm | ! Report
I’d be very happy to be trailing by just the 12 points if I was Chris Scott.
The pre-finals bye is only supposed to be an issue in the preliminary final!
8:23pm
Stirling Coates said | 8:23pm | ! Report
SIREN
BEHIND CATS
Richmond fail to get the ball outside of their own 50 at the death, with Harry Taylor taking a mark just before the siren.
His set shot from 40 metres looks okay, but he ends up hitting the other post.
Richmond take a well-deserved 12-point lead into the first break, but this arm wrestle is still very much up for grabs.
GEE – 0.4 (4)
RCH – 2.4 (16)
QUARTER TIME
8:22pm
XI said | 8:22pm | ! Report
Wow. It looks like the week off hasn’t helped kick accuracy.
8:21pm
Stirling Coates said | 8:21pm | ! Report
BEHIND CATS
Geelong do move the ball up the ground quite well following the disallowed Richmond goal, but Mitch Duncan’s set shot from 45 metres out on a slight angle hits the post.
GEE – 0.3 (3)
RCH – 2.4 (16)
Q1: 1′
8:20pm
Stirling Coates said | 8:20pm | ! Report
Controversy!
Bachar Houli with a good looking snap and he seems to have put Richmond’s third goal on the board, but it’s called back after Jack Riewoldt is pinged for front-on contact in the goal square.
Amid the deafening boos, there’s a 50-metre penalty paid too.
GEE – 0.2 (2)
RCH – 2.4 (16)
Q1: 2′