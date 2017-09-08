Geelong Cats vs Richmond Tigers live stream: How to watch the second qualifying final online or on TV

The Geelong Cats and Richmond Tigers face off in the AFL’s second qualifying final tonight. This is The Roar‘s ultimate guide to live streaming the match online and watching it on TV.
The second match of the AFL finals series gets underway at 7:50pm (AEST) on Friday, September 8.
The sides met just less than a month ago, with the Cats prevailing by 14 points in a hard-fought encounter at Simonds Stadium. That was their only meeting this season.
The last time these clubs met in a final was the 1995 preliminary final, where Geelong triumphed by a whopping 89 points.
How to watch the match on TV
Football fans have two ways to watch the qualifying final on TV.
Channel Seven – or 7mate in New South Wales, Western Australia, the ACT and Queensland – will be broadcasting the game live, with pre-game coverage starting from 7pm (AEST).
The game will also be available on Foxtel’s AFL channel Fox Footy (504) which, while being a pay TV service, will have no ad breaks during play. Their pre-match coverage also begins at 7pm, with the match proper getting underway at 7:50pm.
To get Fox Footy on your TV you will need a valid Foxtel subscription with the sports package.
How to live stream the match online
Live streamers have a couple of options available to them for this game.
Foxtel offers streaming of the match on their Foxtel Now service, although that requires a valid subscription including the sports package.
Alternatively, access to the Foxtel app is included free with an existing Foxtel TV subscription, and will allow you to stream the match online.
The AFL website or app will also be live streaming the game, however you will need to purchase an AFL Live Pass to watch the stream.
Telstra post-paid customers can get an AFL Live Pass both cost and data free as part of their plan.
As always, The Roar will be covering the match in extensive detail with a live blog and highlights.
