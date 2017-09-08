Geelong Cats vs Richmond Tigers start time: When does the AFL qualifying final start? Date, venue, squads, broadcast information

A week off awaits either the Geelong Cats or Richmond Tigers when they face at the MCG on a Friday night. The match is scheduled to start at 7:50pm (AEST) on Friday, September 8

Maligned at times for relying too much on Joel Selwood and Patrick Dangerfield, Geelong still find themselves in second position at the beginning of the finals series with more than a fair chance of winning it all this year.

Their recent record against Richmond is astounding, with the Cats prevailing in 13 straight encounters against the Tigers and 20 of the last 21.

Richmond, on the other hand, have done an astounding job to rebound from last year’s miserable campaign and secure their first top four finish under Damien Hardwick.

The Tigers enter September in a good patch of form too, having won six of their last seven matches. The one loss in that period was, however, against Geelong.

Key game information – Geelong Cats vs Richmond Tigers, Qualifying Final Kick-off: 7:50pm (AEST), Friday September 8

Venue: MCG, Melbourne

TV: Live, Seven, Fox Footy 504

Online: Live, Foxtel Now, AFL Live Pass

Betting: Geelong $1.74, Richmond $2.15

All-Time Head-to-Head: Geelong 103, Richmond 85, 3 draws

Finals Head-to-Head: Richmond 7, Geelong 2

Last Meeting: Geelong 11.14 (80) def. Richmond 9.12 (66) – Round 21, 2017

Teams

Geelong Cats

TBC

Richmond Tigers

TBC

Broadcast Information

Free-to-air broadcaster Channel Seven and pay-TV provider Foxtel are both televising this game live. Both have pre-game coverage beginning at 7pm.

Channel Seven will have the game on their main channel in Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania and the NT, while NSW, Queensland, WA and the ACT will get it on 7mate.

Fox Footy 504 is Foxtel’s channel for the match.

Streamers haven’t been left out though, with Foxtel’s streaming service Foxtel Now and the AFL Live Pass service both streaming the game.

Foxtel Now is free to existing Foxtel customers, while most Telstra postpaid mobile customers will have access to AFL Live Pass for free.

If you don’t fit into either category you’ll need to pay for one of those subscriptions.