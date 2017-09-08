New England Patriots vs Kansas City Chiefs: NFL live scores, blog

The New England Patriots host the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL season opener on Friday morning at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 10.30am (AEST).

The Chiefs hold an all-time advantage over the Patriots 17-13-3. However, Tom Brady’s men have won five Super Bowl rings in the last 15 years, including two of the last three.

The home side has improved their line-up from last season and will only be stronger for it. They have lost some talent in veteran Julius Edelman who went down with an ACL injury during pre-season. With the addition of wide receiver Brandin Cooks, tight end Dwayne Allen and a star-studded offence, he won’t be missed too much.

The Chiefs will start the season with experienced quarterback Alex Smith. He needs to fire early on, otherwise he might be replaced by young rookie Patrick Mahomes. The tenth overall draft pick in 2017 out of Texas Tech is an incredible talent. He could be the future of this side.

With some good options on the offence, I fancy the Chiefs to win their fair share of games this season. Just not this one.

Prediction

The Patriots to start the season with a bang. They will be too strong for the Chiefs in every aspect of the game. This will be the first step on the road to another Super Bowl appearance.

Can anyone stop this juggernaut? Let’s find out.

Patriots 41-7

