NRL Finals crystal ball predictions from the team

NRL Finals start tonight! The team at The Roar have put our heads together and come up with some finals predictions that are sure to embarrass us all a great deal, and quickly too.

See the predictions from our expert writers, editorial staff and live bloggers below, and let us know in the comments what you reckon will happen in the 2017 finals.

Robert Burgin

Premiers: Melbourne.

Runners-up: Roosters.

Clive Churchill medal: Cooper Cronk.

Best finals player: Tohu Harris.

Most tries in finals: Josh Addo-Carr.

Definitely will happen: Someone will commit an offence they should be sent off for at a crucial time, but they will not be marched.

Definitely won’t happen: Kenny Edwards to get through the finals campaign without losing his cool.

Matt Cleary

Premiers: Storm.

Runners-up: Roosters.

Clive Churchill medal: Cameron Smith.

Best finals player: Will Chambers.

Most tries in finals: Josh Addo-Carr.

Definitely will happen: Broncos out in straight sets.

Definitely won’t happen: Sharks defending premiership.

Benjamin Conkey

Premiers: Melbourne Storm,

Runners-up: Brisbane Broncos.

Clive Churchill medal: Cooper Cronk.

Best finals player: Anthony Milford.

Most tries in finals: Suliasi Vunivalu.

Definitely will happen: Social media calling for the return of a 77-year-old Tina Turner after Macklemore’s grand final performance.

Definitely won’t happen: A controversy free finals series.

Dane Eldridge

Premiers: Melbourne.

Runners-up: Daylight.

Clive Churchill medal: Jesse Bromwich.

Best finals player: Cooper Cronk.

Most tries in finals: Suliasi Vunivalu.

Definitely will happen: Someone will describe this as ‘the most anticipated finals series in history’ despite it being league’s version of Winx.

Definitely won’t happen: Macklemore to fall out of an Optus television due to a power shortage.

Daniel Jeffrey

Premiers: Melbourne Storm, because of course it will be.

Runners-up: Sydney Roosters.

Clive Churchill medal: Cooper Cronk in his final game for the Storm.

Best finals player: Cameron Smith.

Most tries in finals: I’m inclined to say Suliasi Vunivalu, but should probably mention someone who doesn’t play for the Storm. So let’s go with Semi Radradra.

Definitely will happen: Knowing their luck, the Cowboys will be hit with another injury against the Sharks.

Definitely won’t happen: Anyone getting close to the Storm. Craig Bellamy’s side have been a class apart all season.

Mary Konstantopolous

Premiers: Melbourne Storm.

Runners-up: Sydney Roosters.

Clive Churchill medal: Cameron Munster.

Best finals player: Cameron Smith.

Most tries in finals: Suliasi Vunivalu.

Definitely will happen: Melbourne to beat at least one team by 30 points as they progress to the Grand Final.

Definitely won’t happen: The Cowboys will definitely not progress past week 1 of the Finals.

Ryan O’Connell

Premiers: Melbourne Storm.

Runners-up: Sydney Roosters.

Clive Churchill medal: Cooper Cronk.

Best finals player: Cameron Smith.

Most tries in finals: Will Chambers.

Definitely will happen: People will complain about Melbourne’s wrestling tactics. Yawn!

Definitely won’t happen: People will be happy the Storm won.

Samuel Ashton

Premiers: Melbourne Storm.

Runners- Up: Brisbane Broncos.

Clive Churchill Medal: Cooper Cronk.

Best Finals Player: Cameron Smith.

Most Tries in Finals: Semi Radradra.

Definitely will happen: Storm to make the grand final.

Definitely won’t happen: Penrith to make the grand final.

John Coomer

Premiers: Melbourne.

Runners-up: Roosters.

Clive Churchill medal: Cameron Smith.

Best finals player: Cameron Smith.

Most tries in finals: Suliasi Vunivalu.

Definitely will happen: Cooper Cronk will retire after the grand final.

Definitely won’t happen: The bunker getting every call right.

Nick Kelland

Premiers: Melbourne Storm.

Runners-up: Sydney Roosters.

Clive Churchill medal: Cameron Smith.

Best finals player: Latrell Mitchell.

Most tries in finals: Suliasi Vunivalu.

Definitely will happen: At least one match decided in golden point.

Definitely won’t happen: Cowboys progress past week one.

Alan Nicolea

Premiers: Melbourne

Runners-up: Roosters

Clive Churchill medal: Billy Slater

Best finals player: Billy Slater

Most tries in finals: Melbourne/Vunivalu

Definitely will happen: Some finals matches to go to extra time.

Definitely won’t happen: Panthers to upset Manly in week 1 of finals.

Scott Pryde

Premiers: Storm (durh!).

Runners-up: Broncos.

Clive Churchill medal: Cooper Cronk.

Best finals player: Cameron Smith.

Most tries in finals: Suliasi Vunivalu.

Definitely will happen: Sorry Eels’ fans, you’re out in straight sets. Storm then Cronulla. No chance.

Definitely won’t happen: Every game for the next four weeks kicking off on time. You must be having a laugh with those advertised kick-off times.

Stuart Thomas

Premiers: Melbourne Storm.

Runners-up: Sydney Roosters.

Clive Churchill medal: Suliasi Vunivalu.

Best finals player: Cameron Smith.

Most tries in finals: Suliasi Vunivalu.

Definitely will happen: Video referee decisions will cause calamity and cost a team dearly.

Definitely won’t happen: Melbourne Storm prove a myth and go out in straight sets.