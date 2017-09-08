Poorly coached Giants no match for all-conquering Crows

The Adelaide Crows could not have opened the 2017 finals series in more emphatic style than they did with their dominant win over Greater Western Sydney.
When there’s a big result like this in a final, with everyone watching, there are always two stories to come out of it – Adelaide confirmed their premiership favouritism; questions will get asked about how it all went so wrong for GWS.
Firstly, the Crows.
Rory Sloane’s absence was supposed to tip the midfield battle in favour of the Giants, particularly in light of how Adelaide has struggled at times this year when he was tagged.
To further pile on the pressure, Brodie Smith, a valuable half-back and midfield runner, went down with a suspected ACL injury early in the game.
In theory, the Crows were two prime movers down, taking on one of the most brilliant midfields in the competition.
But, true to their historical form, Adelaide covered for these losses and continued on with business. They adapted to the wet weather, and reduced their possession count, only recording 340 disposals against a season average of 395.
There was no one player that stepped up to obviously fill these roles in the side, and the highlight for the Crows was their organisation and system. It is their number one weapon in the race for the flag.
Adelaide set up better than GWS when they didn’t have the ball, and looked more dangerous, with more options, when they did have it. Watching the match on TV, it was rare to see the Giants outnumber the Crows when the ball was in dispute in general play. When Adelaide was outnumbered, it wasn’t for long.
Josh Jenkins kicked the last goal of the first half, which was the Crows eighth in a row.
The play that led to the goal started with a stoppage in the back pocket, where Adelaide out-numbered their opposition.
They were able to move the ball to half back, where they didn’t have the numbers initially, but by the time the ball was won they did. The ball moved through the wing with greater numbers, and at the end of it, the Crows still had Eddie Betts and Jenkins by themselves ahead of the ball.
Don Pyke has his side playing true team football. They keep working for each other, they keep running to provide each other options both offensively and defensively, and they are well educated in reading the play, knowing how to run smartly.
On the flip side, GWS were shown up in many areas of the game.
Firstly, the Giants looked too tall at selection, given the wet conditions they game was played under. There are times when Jeremy Cameron, Jonathon Patton and Rory Lobb works okay playing in the same side, but there are just as many times when it doesn’t.
Are Leon Cameron and his coaching staff ruthless enough to leave out one of those talented talls, especially in an era of forward pressure?
At their best, the Giants are renowned for their ball movement, but in too many games they haven’t been able to play with any fluency. There was none on display on Thursday night. The talent is still the same as it’s always been.
Leon Cameron had two weeks to prepare for Don Pyke’s organisation, yet the Giants had no answers. They were unable to break down the Adelaide defence when driving the ball forward. They were unable to stop the Crows scoring options in the first half when the heat was in the game.
GWS had more possession on the night, yet Adelaide adapted to the conditions, recording 217 kicks and 123 handballs, a kick to handball ratio of 1.76 against a season average of 1.24. The Giants, with 194 kicks and 160 handballs, had a ratio of 1.21, which is almost identical to their season average. Part of that is due to the Crows pressure, which forces more handballing to free up a loose player.
The Giants are a poorly coached side, and this was shown up on the big stage of prime time finals football.
Leon Cameron inherited a club with more latent talent on its list than any other. That talent has taken them to two consecutive top-four finishes, but they have now been found wanting for both structure within games, flexibility of game-style depending on opposition, and adaptability to conditions.
Adelaide now get another week off, to prepare for hosting one of Sydney, Essendon, Geelong or Richmond. Don Pyke will be watching all teams closely.
GWS now move into the cut-throat final stage, against the winner of Port vs West Coast. At face value, it’s a softer final for them, and they’ll be favourites to win.
They’ve got a week to get their house in order.
David said
The Crows are home town bullies. We haven’t seen them play in Sydney this year. Easy to look good in the wet in front of 50 thousand of your own. We look forward to them playing in Sydney at some stage in the next 10 years, that is if the AFL ever stop protecting them with the draw.
Rick James said
Easy to make global statements withouth any supporting facts… Exactly how do you think the the AFL have shown favourtism to the Crows in the draw?
CME said
Good article.
For me, Mumford is the real problem among the talls. The game’s passed him by.
The lack of application is the other real standout for me. Adelaide did what you would expect, a good team which stepped it up another notch for the finals. By contrast, GWS remained stuck in second gear like they have for the past few weeks. Thought it would be a bloodbath, that GWS kept it to 36 points is a testament to the individual talent in the side (and perhaps the wet weather and the Crows taking the foot off the pedal for the last 40 minutes).
When you add up the poor selection, lack of cohesive gameplan, lack of consistent effort (from most) and selfish play (from some), hard not to conclude the coaching (and not just Cameron) is a problem.
I ate pies said
Spot on Cameron. GWS has some serious issues:
– Leon Cameron can’t coach. They have no plan B
– They’re terrible in the wet, due to my first point. 1 goal in a half of footy!
– They have far too many downhill skiers in the middle
– As I’ve been saying all year – their forward line is too top heavy
– Deledio is all at sea on a forward flank – he’s a back flanker. He should be moved there immediately if they want any value from him
Nardio said
Cameron,
First rule of sportswriting …always have the bloody score in the opening few paragraphs.
Cannot find the result anywhere in this article which contains just about everything else.
Roger of Sydney said
The Crows played well, not great but OK, but I was shocked at how bad GWS are and were. Just a rabble with no real structure. Agree coaching might be an issue but also soft at the man and the ball. Not the team they were twelve months ago.
Hopefully the Swans get another crack at the Crows in Adelaide in the Prelim.
asd said
The ground was wet .Wasnt a great match lot of fumbling the ball. Crows did some good things but no blueprint to win the comp .You get Buce pumping the game up in commentary .GWS just didnt seem to be much good in those conditions.