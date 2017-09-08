Smith injury mars Crows’ win over Giants

Adelaide are bracing themselves for confirmation that star defender Brodie Smith has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament.

Smith left Thursday night’s 12.12 (84) to 6.12 (48) qualifying final win over Greater Western Sydney in the first quarter and did not return.

His right knee buckled under him as he attempted to tackle the Giants’ Josh Kelly on the members’ wing at Adelaide Oval.

The 25-year-old was helped down the race by two trainers and re-emerged shortly before quarter-time on crutches with the knee heavily iced.

A dejected Smith was comforted by assistant coach James Podsiadly during the quarter-time break.

“Clearly at halftime (the players) were aware that is was likely pretty serious for Brodie,” coach Don Pyke said.

“Just seeing him now in the rooms, he is clearly pretty shattered and we’re shattered for him because he has put a lot of energy and heart and soul into the season.

“It looks like it’s going to over for him which is really disappointing for everyone involved.

“But to the players’ credit, they kept on with the job at hand but clearly were feeling for Brodie, and they showed that after the game.”

If the injury is a ruptured ACL as was first feared, Smith will miss between 10 and 12 months if he undergoes a traditional knee reconstruction.

Smith kicked an outstanding running goal just minutes before his night ended prematurely.

He will undergo scans to confirm the severity of the injury.

GWS didn’t escape unscathed either, with star forward Jeremy Cameron leaving the game with a hamstring injury in the second quarter.

Adelaide star Rory Sloane didn’t play against GWS as he continues to recover from appendix surgery and looms as the obvious replacement for Smith when the Crows host a preliminary final.