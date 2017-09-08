Sydney Roosters vs Brisbane Broncos live stream: How to watch the NRL finals on TV or online

The Sydney Roosters will look to make the most of their home ground advantage against the Brisbane Broncos when the NRL finals get underway. This is The Roar‘s ultimate guide to live streaming the match online, or watching it on TV.
The second NRL qualifying final is set to be played at Allianz Stadium tonight with kick-off scheduled for 7:55pm (AEST).
On the back of three straight wins leading into the finals, the Roosters were able to take second spot and secure them a home finals spot.
The Broncos also lost in Round 25 against the Eels, which reversed the spots and the tricolours were able to hang on in the final round of the competition.
How to watch the match on TV
There will be two ways to watch the second NRL qualifying final in Australia. The first of those is on free-to-air TV, with the game being broadcast live on the Nine Network.
Their coverage may be broadcast on 9Gem, which can be found on Channel 93, depending on your state. If watching on the main Channel 9, high definition coverage can be found on Channel 90 and standard definition on Channel 91.
Furthermore, some regional areas may need to tune into Southern Cross TV. As always, check your local guides for more information.
Nine’s coverage will commence at 7:30pm (AEST), roughly 25 minutes before kick-off.
The alternative will be on Foxtel through Fox League. They call the game with their own commentary team and will commence their pregame show from 7pm (AEST). It can be found on Channel 502.
How to live stream the match online
Like watching on TV, there are two ways to stream the game. The first of those is through Foxtel Now, a service which allows you to stream Foxtel Channels. The Foxtel app is also available to those who already have a valid Foxtel TV subscription.
The other way to stream the game will be through the NRL live pass, which allows you to stream every game of the NRL season, as as well other exclusive content, press conferences and full match replays.
^Requires internet and compatible device. Data charges may apply. Australia only.
~Just connect your compatible device to the internet. Data charges may apply. Shows only available if they’re in your pack, some shows/channels not available. Sorry, Australia only.