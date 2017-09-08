Sydney Roosters vs Brisbane Broncos: NRL qualifying final preview and prediction

The NRL finals get underway with a bang when the Sydney Roosters host the Brisbane Broncos in the second qualifying final.

The Roosters snatched home-ground advantage for the first week of the finals in the last week of the regular season, and with a win here won’t have to leave Sydney again this season.

While Wayne Bennett’s Broncos looked primed to take the qualifying final to Brisbane, a bad loss in Round 25 against the Eels cost them dearly. They now have to hit the road, but still have the double chance up their sleeve.

That home loss to the Eels, while potentially serving as a wake-up call, saw a number of deficiencies in their defence raised. With veteran hooker Andrew McCullough, who was averaging 48 tackles per game, out for the rest of the season, Ben Hunt has simply not been able to fill the defensive void.

What Hunt has been able to do is provide points – by the truckload. His combination with regular half Anthony Milford has been superb, and it’s the key to the Broncos’ chances.

Despite an impressive run of form and the side racking up points, the Eels picked them apart with ease, scoring 54 points. No side in NRL history has conceded more than 50 points in a game and won the premiership that season, so fans have every reason to feel uneasy.

Finishing the season in third, on 36 competition points, is no small task, and Brisbane got back on track somewhat with a victory over the injury-depleted North Queensland Cowboys last week. It wasn’t a scrappy performance, but they will take the confidence-restoring two points.

If there’s a side who won’t be confident based on their Round 26 performance, it’s the Roosters. They were ordinary last weekend, a try at the death seeing them scrape home 20-16 victors over the Gold Coast Titans.

It followed a worrying Round 24 win over the Wests Tigers, another side at the bottom end of the ladder, the Roosters only just get over the line with a four-point victory.

Despite that, the club should also be battle-hardened for the finals, given they have beaten the Cronulla Sharks and lost to the Melbourne Storm in a controversially close affair over the last month.

Trent Robinson’s men, who finished in the bottom four last year, have shown all season they can hang with the best sides. Their attack is solid and defence even better, with the kicking game of Mitchell Pearce and Luke Keary leading the way, while Boyd Cordner and Jake Friend made a noticeable difference when they returned from injury over the last month.

History Last five meetings

Rounnd 13, 2017 – Roosters 18 defeat Broncos 18 at Allianz Stadium

Round 6, 2017 – Broncos 32 defeat Roosters 8 at Suncorp Stadium

Round 26, 2016 – Broncos 24 defeat Roosters 14 at Suncorp Stadium

Round 21, 2016 – Roosters 32 defeat Broncos 16 at Allianz Stadium

Preliminary final, 2015 – Broncos 31 defeat Roosters 12 at Suncorp Stadium

Broncos 3 – Roosters 2

Team news

The Roosters welcome back the big inclusions of Dylan Napa and Aidan Guerra, at front and second row respectively, with the x-factor Sio Siua Taukeiaho and Ryan Matterson returning to the interchange bench.

Zane Tetevano will miss the game due to a controversial suspension, while back-up hooker Victor Radley has been pushed back to the reserves.

Brisbane are without the incumbent Australian custodian, Darius Boyd, after he did his hamstring last week. Kodi Nikorima has been moved to fullback, with Benji Marshall his replacement in the halves, in a swap which could upset stability.

Tevita Pangai Junior is also out injured, with David Mead and Jai Arrow to fill the void on the bench.

Key players

Let’s start with the obvious one for the visitors. Ben Hunt is filling the boots of Andrew McCullough, so he needs to be sharp at both ends of the park, and even better on attack without Darius Boyd.

You could argue Friend is the key player for the Roosters, but I’m going with interchange prop Sio Siua Taukeiaho. Despite battling injury this year, he can flip a game in moments and averages 126 metres at over ten metres per run this season.

His impact off the bench through the middle third of the field, where the Broncos defence has struggled, could be the difference.

Benji’s back, but what does it mean for the Broncos’ attacking options?

The injury to Boyd gives Marshall the opportunity to start in the halves. The Tigers-bound veteran has done a strong job whenever he has been called on this season, but will need to step it up again in the finals.

He hasn’t overplayed his hand, has run the ball well, defended better than he maybe ever has, and more importantly, has combined well with Milford, Hunt and Nikorima.

The former New Zealand half got the Broncos back on track during the State of Origin period and has been a key linchpin for Bennett. If he continues, then it should ease the pressure on Milford.

Milford’s running game has been on fire in recent weeks. He shredded the Eels and did similar to the Cowboys without a lot of luck during Round 26. If Marshall can continue to play the controlling role, working on his kicking game and marshalling the troops around the park, it’ll only mean good things for the dangerous Milford and Hunt combination.

The home team has won the last seven head-to-head

There’s not a great deal to say about this, but the last seven matches in this rivalry have been won by the home side.

The last victory away from home came in Round 3 of the 2014 season, when the Roosters got up 30-26 in golden point. Before that, it was Round 14, 2012, when the Broncos were 40-24 victory at the SFS.

I’m not big on these sort of statistics, but this is impossible to ignore.

Is the Broncos’ defence good enough without Andrew McCullough?

Brisbane conceded 50 in Round 25 against the Eels, and no matter how good your attack is, that’s not going to cut it in the finals.

It’s hard to judge what they did last week, because they were playing an injury-depleted Cowboys. Other recent performances saw the Broncos thump the Titans, beat the Sharks in their worst game of the season, and unconvincingly get past the Dragons, who had nine players sick.

Without McCullough, their defence has looked vulnerable, and that’s not going to improve without Boyd. Behind Billy Slater, he is the best defensive organisational fullback in the competition, and there’s a notable difference when he isn’t on the park.

If they get their attack right, the Roosters could have an absolute field day.

Can the Roosters go for the kill?

The Roosters have struggled to put the foot down at times this season, as evidenced by narrow wins over the Tigers and Titans.

At this point of the season, a team in the top four should be running up a big score on those two sides, and that’s where the difference between the Roosters and Storm, for example, lies. While Melbourne put 40 on Newcastle and 60 on South Sydney, the Roosters scraped wins.

The Tricolours have talent and skill – as evidenced in their games against the Storm and Sharks, where they were able to get into the grind and play for 80 minutes, losing one and winning the other – but they need to show it consistently.

If they can create a grind out of this game, given the Broncos’ noted defensive deficiencies, they should win – but it’s a big if. Do the Roosters have the temperament to get into that sort of game against a Wayne Bennett-coached team?

Will Mitchell Pearce stand up? Can Luke Keary recapture his early-season form? There are so many questions ahead of the Roosters, but it starts with their attitude and aggression.

So, who wins it?

This is probably the one game this weekend where you are really unsure. It depends on whether the Roosters show up, but also whether the Broncos’ defence stands up under fatigue at the back-end of the 80.

We are in for a close one, but look for something from Luke Keary, consistency from Michael Gordon, and a try in the last five to win it for the hosts, earning them a week off.

Prediction: Roosters by 6.

Sydney Roosters vs Brisbane Broncos: Key match information Kick-off: 7:55pm (AEST)

Venue: Allianz Stadium, Moore Park, Sydney

TV: Live, Fox League and Nine Network

Online: Live Foxtel app and NRL Digital Pass

Betting: Roosters $1.61, Broncos $2.38

Overall record: Played 45, Broncos 27, Roosters 18

Record in finals: Played 5, Broncos 4, Roosters 1

Last meeting: Round 13, 2017 – Roosters 18 defeat Broncos 16 at Allianz Stadium

Last five: Broncos 3, Roosters 2

Record at venue: Played 24, Broncos 14, Roosters 10

Referees: Matt Cecchin and Alan Shortall Sydney Roosters

1. Michael Gordon

2. Joseph Manu

3. Latrell Mitchell

4. Mitchell Aubusson

5. Blake Ferguson

6. Luke Keary

7. Mitchell Pearce

8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves

9. Jake Friend

10. Dylan Napa

11. Boyd Cordner

12. Aidan Guerra

13. Isaac Liu

Interchange

14. Kane Evans

15. Sio Siua Taukeiaho

16. Ryan Matterson

17. Connor Watson

Reserves

18. Zane Tetevano

19. Victor Radley

22. Mitchell Cornish

23. Daniel Tupou Brisbane Broncos

1. Kodi Nikorima

2. Corey Oates

3. James Roberts

4. Tautau Moga

5. Jordan Kahu

6. Anthony Milford

7. Benji Marshall

8. Sam Thaiday

9. Ben Hunt

10. Adam Blair

11. Alex Glenn

12. Matt Gillett

13. Josh Mcguire

Interchange

14. David Mead

15. Jai Arrow

16. Joe Ofahengaue

17. Herman Essese

Reserves

18. Jaydn Su’a

19. Tom Opacic

20. Jamayne Isaako

21. Sam Scarlett

