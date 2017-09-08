Sydney Roosters vs Brisbane Broncos kick off time: When do the NRL finals start? Date, venue, squads, key information

The NRL Finals get underway tonight with the second qualifying final between the Sydney Roosters and Brisbane Broncos. The match is set to kick-off at 7:55pm (AEST) at Allianz Stadium in Sydney.

The Roosters come into the finals having pinched home ground advantage in the first week by the skin of their teeth, after a try at the death got them over the top of the Gold Coast Titans last week.

The Broncos originally looked as if they were going to finish second, but it didn’t finish that way after a heavy loss in the second last round against the Parramatta Eels.

Key Game Information: Sydney Roosters vs Brisbane Broncos Kick-off: 7:55pm (AEST)

Venue: Allianz Stadium, Sydney

TV: Live, Fox League and Nine Network

Online: Live, Foxtel app and NRL digital pass

Betting: Roosters $1.60, Broncos $2.40

Overall record: Played 45, Broncos 27, Roosters 18

Last meeting: Round 13, 2017 – Roosters 18 defeat Broncos 16 at Allianz Stadium

Last five: Broncos 3, Roosters 2

Squads

Sydney Roosters

1. Michael Gordon

2. Joseph Manu

3. Latrell Mitchell

4. Mitchell Aubusson

5. Blake Ferguson

6. Luke Keary

7. Mitchell Pearce

8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves

9. Jake Friend

10. Dylan Napa

11. Boyd Cordner

12. Aidan Guerra

13. Isaac Liu

Interchange

14. Kane Evans

15. Sio Siua Taukeiaho

16. Ryan Matterson

17. Connor Watson

Reserves

18. Zane Tetevano

19. Victor Radley

22. Mitchell Cornish

23. Daniel Tupou

Brisbane Broncos

1. Kodi Nikorima

2. Corey Oates

3. James Roberts

4. Tautau Moga

5. Jordan Kahu

6. Anthony Milford

7. Benji Marshall

8. Sam Thaiday

9. Ben Hunt

10. Adam Blair

11. Alex Glenn

12. Matt Gillett

13. Josh Mcguire

Interchange

14. David Mead

15. Jai Arrow

16. Joe Ofahengaue

17. Herman Essese

Reserves

18. Jaydn Su’a

19. Tom Opacic

20. Jamayne Isaako

21. Sam Scarlett

Broadcast Information

There are two ways that you will be able to watch the match on TV in Australia. The first option is on free-to-air TV, through the Nine Network.

They have rights to every NRL game played in Australia, including exclusively to the grand final. In some states, the match will be broadcast on 9Gem. Their coverage will start at 7:30pm (AEST), about 25 minutes before the scheduled time for kick-off.

Fox Sports will also broadcast the game on their channel, Fox League, which can be found on Channel 502. Their coverage of the match will start at 7pm (AEST), allowing for a longer pre-game show.

Foxtel’s coverage can be live streamed online through Foxtel’s streaming services, Foxtel Now, or the Foxtel app which is used if you already have a TV subscription.

The NRL live pass is the other way to live stream the action. This is a paid subscription service which allows you to watch every game of the NRL season, as well as replays and extra content.

The Roar will carry live coverage and highlights of every NRL Finals match.