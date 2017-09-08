 

Sydney Roosters vs Brisbane Broncos kick off time: When do the NRL finals start? Date, venue, squads, key information

    The NRL Finals get underway tonight with the second qualifying final between the Sydney Roosters and Brisbane Broncos. The match is set to kick-off at 7:55pm (AEST) at Allianz Stadium in Sydney.

    The Roosters come into the finals having pinched home ground advantage in the first week by the skin of their teeth, after a try at the death got them over the top of the Gold Coast Titans last week.

    The Broncos originally looked as if they were going to finish second, but it didn’t finish that way after a heavy loss in the second last round against the Parramatta Eels.

    Key Game Information: Sydney Roosters vs Brisbane Broncos

    Kick-off: 7:55pm (AEST)
    Venue: Allianz Stadium, Sydney
    TV: Live, Fox League and Nine Network
    Online: Live, Foxtel app and NRL digital pass
    Betting: Roosters $1.60, Broncos $2.40
    Overall record: Played 45, Broncos 27, Roosters 18
    Last meeting: Round 13, 2017 – Roosters 18 defeat Broncos 16 at Allianz Stadium
    Last five: Broncos 3, Roosters 2

    Squads

    Sydney Roosters
    1. Michael Gordon
    2. Joseph Manu
    3. Latrell Mitchell
    4. Mitchell Aubusson
    5. Blake Ferguson
    6. Luke Keary
    7. Mitchell Pearce
    8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves
    9. Jake Friend
    10. Dylan Napa
    11. Boyd Cordner
    12. Aidan Guerra
    13. Isaac Liu

    Interchange
    14. Kane Evans
    15. Sio Siua Taukeiaho
    16. Ryan Matterson
    17. Connor Watson

    Reserves
    18. Zane Tetevano
    19. Victor Radley
    22. Mitchell Cornish
    23. Daniel Tupou

    Brisbane Broncos
    1. Kodi Nikorima
    2. Corey Oates
    3. James Roberts
    4. Tautau Moga
    5. Jordan Kahu
    6. Anthony Milford
    7. Benji Marshall
    8. Sam Thaiday
    9. Ben Hunt
    10. Adam Blair
    11. Alex Glenn
    12. Matt Gillett
    13. Josh Mcguire

    Interchange
    14. David Mead
    15. Jai Arrow
    16. Joe Ofahengaue
    17. Herman Essese

    Reserves
    18. Jaydn Su’a
    19. Tom Opacic
    20. Jamayne Isaako
    21. Sam Scarlett

    Broadcast Information

    There are two ways that you will be able to watch the match on TV in Australia. The first option is on free-to-air TV, through the Nine Network.

    They have rights to every NRL game played in Australia, including exclusively to the grand final. In some states, the match will be broadcast on 9Gem. Their coverage will start at 7:30pm (AEST), about 25 minutes before the scheduled time for kick-off.

    Fox Sports will also broadcast the game on their channel, Fox League, which can be found on Channel 502. Their coverage of the match will start at 7pm (AEST), allowing for a longer pre-game show.

    Foxtel’s coverage can be live streamed online through Foxtel’s streaming services, Foxtel Now, or the Foxtel app which is used if you already have a TV subscription.

    The NRL live pass is the other way to live stream the action. This is a paid subscription service which allows you to watch every game of the NRL season, as well as replays and extra content.

    The Roar will carry live coverage and highlights of every NRL Finals match.

