Sydney Roosters vs Brisbane Broncos kick off time: When do the NRL finals start? Date, venue, squads, key information

The NRL Finals get underway tonight with the second qualifying final between the Sydney Roosters and Brisbane Broncos. The match is set to kick-off at 7:55pm (AEST) at Allianz Stadium in Sydney.
The Roosters come into the finals having pinched home ground advantage in the first week by the skin of their teeth, after a try at the death got them over the top of the Gold Coast Titans last week.
The Broncos originally looked as if they were going to finish second, but it didn’t finish that way after a heavy loss in the second last round against the Parramatta Eels.
Key Game Information: Sydney Roosters vs Brisbane Broncos
Kick-off: 7:55pm (AEST)
Venue: Allianz Stadium, Sydney
TV: Live, Fox League and Nine Network
Online: Live, Foxtel app and NRL digital pass
Betting: Roosters $1.60, Broncos $2.40
Overall record: Played 45, Broncos 27, Roosters 18
Last meeting: Round 13, 2017 – Roosters 18 defeat Broncos 16 at Allianz Stadium
Last five: Broncos 3, Roosters 2
Squads
Sydney Roosters
1. Michael Gordon
2. Joseph Manu
3. Latrell Mitchell
4. Mitchell Aubusson
5. Blake Ferguson
6. Luke Keary
7. Mitchell Pearce
8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves
9. Jake Friend
10. Dylan Napa
11. Boyd Cordner
12. Aidan Guerra
13. Isaac Liu
Interchange
14. Kane Evans
15. Sio Siua Taukeiaho
16. Ryan Matterson
17. Connor Watson
Reserves
18. Zane Tetevano
19. Victor Radley
22. Mitchell Cornish
23. Daniel Tupou
Brisbane Broncos
1. Kodi Nikorima
2. Corey Oates
3. James Roberts
4. Tautau Moga
5. Jordan Kahu
6. Anthony Milford
7. Benji Marshall
8. Sam Thaiday
9. Ben Hunt
10. Adam Blair
11. Alex Glenn
12. Matt Gillett
13. Josh Mcguire
Interchange
14. David Mead
15. Jai Arrow
16. Joe Ofahengaue
17. Herman Essese
Reserves
18. Jaydn Su’a
19. Tom Opacic
20. Jamayne Isaako
21. Sam Scarlett
Broadcast Information
There are two ways that you will be able to watch the match on TV in Australia. The first option is on free-to-air TV, through the Nine Network.
They have rights to every NRL game played in Australia, including exclusively to the grand final. In some states, the match will be broadcast on 9Gem. Their coverage will start at 7:30pm (AEST), about 25 minutes before the scheduled time for kick-off.
Fox Sports will also broadcast the game on their channel, Fox League, which can be found on Channel 502. Their coverage of the match will start at 7pm (AEST), allowing for a longer pre-game show.
Foxtel’s coverage can be live streamed online through Foxtel’s streaming services, Foxtel Now, or the Foxtel app which is used if you already have a TV subscription.
The NRL live pass is the other way to live stream the action. This is a paid subscription service which allows you to watch every game of the NRL season, as well as replays and extra content.
The Roar will carry live coverage and highlights of every NRL Finals match.