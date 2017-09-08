Tiger time, at last! Richmond crush Cats to break 16-year finals drought

A scintillating seven-goal-to-one last quarter from the Richmond Tigers has seen them claim a 51-point win over a disappointing Geelong and book a home preliminary final in two weeks’ time.

With the margin a precarious 13 points heading into the final quarter, it looked to be anyone’s game – for about two minutes.

Goals to Shaun Grigg, Kane Lambert and Jacob Townsend – all assisted largely by Dustin Martin and all kicked within four minutes – put the game beyond the reach of the Cats and from there it was party time.

Jason Castagna and Josh Caddy goalled to blow the margin out to 46 points and from there the sting was gone.

Harry Taylor scored a late consolation goal for Geelong – their only major of the quarter – before a highlight-reel reply from Trent Cotchin and a salute from Jack Riewoldt saw the match reach its final 51-point margin.

Brownlow medal favourite Dustin Martin was incredible, collecting 28 disposals – ten in the last quarter – seven tackles, six clearances, nine inside 50s and four goal assists.

Dion Prestia (31 disposals, six tackles, one goal), Kane Lambert (24, six inside 50s, one goal) and Trent Cotchin (20, seven clearances, nine tackles, one goal) were also superb, while Alex Rance was able to keep Harry Taylor to just eight disposals and the one mark.

Geelong were led valiantly by Mitch Duncan (29 disposals, 11 tackles), Scott Selwood (27 disposals, eight tackles, eight inside 50s) and Zac Smith (51 hit-outs) but the vaunted ‘Dangerwood’ duo struggled.

Patrick Dangerfield’s 31 touches came at just 45 per cent effectiveness, while Joel Selwood only managed 19 disposals in his return from an ankle injury.

The first few minutes of the game made a 51-point Richmond seem likely, with an early Townsend goal and relentless Tiger pressure putting Geelong on the back foot.

But Chris Scott’s side turned the game into an arm wrestle, conceding just the one more goal – a late major to Caddy – to trail by just 12 points at the first break.

The Tigers continued to suffocate their ‘hosts’ in the second quarter, holding a 25-4 lead well into time-on, before two quick goals to Geelong – including a Dangerfield running major on the siren – saw the margin slashed to just nine-point at the main break.

Geelong converted their late ascendancy into a strong third quarter start, taking a one-point lead through a James Parsons goal and several behinds, but Damien Hardwick’s charges put through three of the quarter’s last four to take their 13-point lead into the last break and set up a final quarter performance for the ages.

Richmond got through the night unscathed despite Alex Rance (head) and Brandon Ellis (shoulder) both leaving the ground at times, whereas Geelong lost Cam Guthrie to a potentially season-ending calf injury.