Tiger time, at last! Richmond crush Cats to break 16-year finals drought

A scintillating seven-goal-to-one last quarter from the Richmond Tigers has seen them claim a 51-point win over a disappointing Geelong and book a home preliminary final in two weeks’ time.
With the margin a precarious 13 points heading into the final quarter, it looked to be anyone’s game – for about two minutes.
Goals to Shaun Grigg, Kane Lambert and Jacob Townsend – all assisted largely by Dustin Martin and all kicked within four minutes – put the game beyond the reach of the Cats and from there it was party time.
Jason Castagna and Josh Caddy goalled to blow the margin out to 46 points and from there the sting was gone.
Harry Taylor scored a late consolation goal for Geelong – their only major of the quarter – before a highlight-reel reply from Trent Cotchin and a salute from Jack Riewoldt saw the match reach its final 51-point margin.
Brownlow medal favourite Dustin Martin was incredible, collecting 28 disposals – ten in the last quarter – seven tackles, six clearances, nine inside 50s and four goal assists.
Dion Prestia (31 disposals, six tackles, one goal), Kane Lambert (24, six inside 50s, one goal) and Trent Cotchin (20, seven clearances, nine tackles, one goal) were also superb, while Alex Rance was able to keep Harry Taylor to just eight disposals and the one mark.
Geelong were led valiantly by Mitch Duncan (29 disposals, 11 tackles), Scott Selwood (27 disposals, eight tackles, eight inside 50s) and Zac Smith (51 hit-outs) but the vaunted ‘Dangerwood’ duo struggled.
Patrick Dangerfield’s 31 touches came at just 45 per cent effectiveness, while Joel Selwood only managed 19 disposals in his return from an ankle injury.
The first few minutes of the game made a 51-point Richmond seem likely, with an early Townsend goal and relentless Tiger pressure putting Geelong on the back foot.
But Chris Scott’s side turned the game into an arm wrestle, conceding just the one more goal – a late major to Caddy – to trail by just 12 points at the first break.
The Tigers continued to suffocate their ‘hosts’ in the second quarter, holding a 25-4 lead well into time-on, before two quick goals to Geelong – including a Dangerfield running major on the siren – saw the margin slashed to just nine-point at the main break.
Geelong converted their late ascendancy into a strong third quarter start, taking a one-point lead through a James Parsons goal and several behinds, but Damien Hardwick’s charges put through three of the quarter’s last four to take their 13-point lead into the last break and set up a final quarter performance for the ages.
Richmond got through the night unscathed despite Alex Rance (head) and Brandon Ellis (shoulder) both leaving the ground at times, whereas Geelong lost Cam Guthrie to a potentially season-ending calf injury.
September 8th 2017 @ 10:48pm
Swannies said September 8th 2017 @ 10:48pm
It’s going to take something special to stop the Tigers going all the way from here in front of their home crowd. Good luck to whoever they meet in 2 weeks!
September 8th 2017 @ 10:49pm
anon said September 8th 2017 @ 10:49pm
I picked Richmond. Home ground advantage, Geelong’s game plan revolves around their narrow home ground. Also, said they need to go after Dangerfield and make him earn every mark, bump and niggle him whenever you can to throw him off his game because he has a bit of GWS about him. And it worked. Abysmal kicking efficiency.
Geelong have only missed one finals series since their 2011 premiership, yet have only won TWO games. They are September flakes.
Second final in a row that the Cats simply didn’t turn up in the first quarter. Staring at another straights sets exit like in 2014. Questions need to be asked of Scott’s game plan. It hasn’t worked in finals since 2011.
September 8th 2017 @ 10:53pm
Neil from Warrandyte said September 8th 2017 @ 10:53pm
What a final for the ages. Sensational to be a part of and what a time to bury those hoodoos!!!
Feeling pretty great now.
September 8th 2017 @ 10:56pm
AdelaideDocker said September 8th 2017 @ 10:56pm
https://i.imgur.com/qA3MW6U.gifv
Every Cats fan right about now. I presume.
September 8th 2017 @ 10:56pm
Mattyb said September 8th 2017 @ 10:56pm
It’s tigertime,what a performance,and what great commentary from the more optimistic tiger fans.
So much was at stake,a real chance to make the GF vs a chance of straight sets elimination. The commentary during the week summed it up in the end,one club confident and meaning business while the other was all over the shop and totally rattled.
It ended up a total thrashing,Geelong again proved they can go to water in big games. Their recent finals record is as poor as you can imagine.
It’s tigertime,and it’s coming in an almighty wave.
Martin was brilliant,Selwood just wasn’t ready and should never have played. Richmonds pressure was outstanding and the way they pushed at the end very exciting.
September 8th 2017 @ 11:03pm
Dier-ba-zor said September 8th 2017 @ 11:03pm
The Tiger army finally gets what they crave.