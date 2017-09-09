After some Argy-bargy, All Blacks survive a Puma surprise

The All Blacks have secured a 17-point win over a gallant but outplayed Pumas outfit tonight in New Zealand.

Argentina toiled hard and held a seven-point lead early in the second half.

However, they failed to take advantage of a sin-bin to Beauden Barrett as the All Blacks raised their game and took control of the contest.

Although the Pumas worked hard tonight, the fact remains that the All Blacks remain significantly superior given that they scored six tries to one.

Missed conversion attempts from the All Blacks, coupled with penalty strikes from Argentina kept the Pumas close to New Zealand.

Overall, another hard lesson for the Pumas, but a valuable one heading into next week’s contest against the Wallabies.

The Pumas need to back themselves in good field position instead of opting for the penalty goal, particularly when Barrett was sin-binned during a period when the Pumas were right on the attack.

Fifita was the standout performer for the All Blacks tonight. He always bent the line and scored a great second half try that halted the Pumas momentum.