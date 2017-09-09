Brisbane City vs Queensland Country: NRC live scores

In the first game of the second round of the National Rugby Competition, it’s a Queensland derby between Brisbane City and Queensland Country. Join The Roar for live scores from the match on Saturday, September 9 at Noosa with kickoff at 1pm (AEST).

Bragging rights will certainly be on offer, as both teams look to continue their strong starts to the competition.

Queensland Country had a first round matchup against the University of Canberra Vikings and, despite losing the match, had a very strong season opener. They displayed exceptional attacking prowess for their first game, beating 27 defenders on the way to scoring six tries for the match.

Brisbane City put 45 points on the new Fijian based team in their first match. They won the game 45 points to 36 and will look to continue their winning form in round two.

The last time these two teams met, the Queensland derby certainly lived up to the hype. 15 tries were scored between them, with Brisbane City narrowly taking the victory 58-52.

Players to watch

Quade Cooper – Brisbane City: Can you really go past Quade Cooper? After being dropped from the Wallabies squad, Cooper is trying to make a statement. He had a strong start last week, dictating terms from flyhalf, he had eight carries and a try assist along with a good afternoon with the boot.

James Tuttle – Queensland Country: The promising young half back booted five conversions and scored a try last week in his team’s loss to the Vikings. Now a mainstay in the Queensland Country side, Tuttle will continue his strong start to the 2017 season.

Prediction

Brisbane City boasts a very strong side, with a wealth of experience both in Super Rugby and Test rugby. They had a very strong outing against the Fijian Drua and, with history also on their side, they should get the victory on Saturday.

City to win, 48-38