Cats say they want to keep Menzel

Geelong want Daniel Menzel to stay beyond this AFL season, saying his shock omission was nothing more than an issue of team structure.

The decision to drop the forward for Friday night’s qualifying final loss to Richmond fuelled speculation about his future.

Menzel, who kicked 38 goals in 17 games, and Patrick Dangerfield were the Cats’ second-highest goalkickers during the home and away season.

But Menzel also ranks poorly among AFL forwards for defensive pressure.

There has been speculation the Cats might move on Menzel and Steven Motlop as they try to generate trades for Gary Ablett and Greater Western Sydney forward Devon Smith.

After recovering from four knee reconstructions, Menzel has been on one-year contracts at Geelong and he now wants a longer deal.

“We are definitely keen and we are in communication with his manager,” outgoing Cats football manager Steve Hocking told News Corp Australia.

“You can’t downplay the disappointment a player would feel to be missing a final.

“It is more structure with the way we set up the forward line. It was nothing more sinister.”

Cats coach Chris Scott said after the Richmond loss that Menzel would be a strong chance to return for next Friday night’s semi-final.

Hocking also said Motlop’s management had decided to put off contract talks until the season ends.

There is also growing speculation the Cats are the main suitors for Western Bulldogs star Jake Stringer, amid rising speculation he will leave the reigning premiers.