Kevin Anderson vs Pablo Carreno Busta: US Open men’s semi-final live scores, blog

It’s the most unexpected grand slam semi-final in recent memory, as big-serving South African Kevin Anderson takes on Pablo Carreno Busta at the US Open. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 6am (AEST).
Anderson, coming into the final grand slam of the year holding the 28th seed has been phenomenal in his performances. Across the first five rounds, he has dropped just two sets and played dominant tennis everytime he stepped on the court.
While victories over JC Aragone, Ernests Gulbis, Borna Coric and the dangerous Paolo Lorenzi were all high quality, it was the quarter-finals here he really appeared to hit his stride.
Taking on home crowd favourite and fellow big serve Sam Querrey, he served at around the 80 per cent mark to blow the American off the court in four sets. The crowd at Arthur Ashe, who almost expected Querrey to advance to his first grand slam final were left stunned as the South African put in a pearling performance.
While he had to hold his nerve in a trio of tiebreakers, winning two of them as well as a 6-3 third set, Anderson was dominant throughout the match. He becomes the first man from the rainbow nation into a grand slam semi-final since Wayne Ferreira in 2003.
While his serve will give him a huge advantage in this semi-final, it won’t be a walk in the park. This is a breakout tournament for 12th seed Carreno Busta, who is yet to lose a set at Flushing Meadows this year.
With Rafael Nadal in the other semi-final, there is still the chance of an all-Spanish final at the US Open, and Carreno-Busta will be out to make that happen.
The Spaniard’s draw has opened up beautifully in that bottom half and he is yet to face a seeded player with wins over Evan King, Cameron Norrie, Nicolas Mahut, Denis Shapovalov and Diego Schwartzman.
Given the level of opposition, it’s very hard to get a read on where Carreno Busta is. He has been in a ruthless mood to close matches out, but Anderson will provide a very new and very different challenge to anything he has seen over the last fortnight.
If you were to look at pre-tournament form as a guide, then Carreno Busta doesn’t even rate a mention with early exits in Montreal and Cincinnati.
The pair have met twice previously, the last of those coming this year with Anderson winning both.
Prediction
It’s so difficult to see Carreno Busta competing with the on-fire serve of Anderson. If he starts strong and gets some momentum, he might be able to take the first set, but that’ll be it.
Anderson in four sets.
7:12am
Anderson breaks!
That’s brilliant from Anderson. He worked really hard during that game, and he smacks a corner forehand to win the point.
Anderson 4 3 –
Busta 6 1 –
7:11am
Carreno Busta saves the first. Anderson runs around the serve, but plants it into the net.
Still 1 break point.
Anderson 4 2 – 40
Busta 6 1 – 30
7:11am
Thats a brilliant return of serve. Got it right into the corner, then Anderson constructed the point well, stayed patient again and on the second overhead he puts it away.
Anderson 4 2 – 40
Busta 6 1 – 15
7:10am
Serve down the middle now and Anderson returns the backhand into the net.
Anderson 4 2 – 30
Busta 6 1 – 15
7:10am
Wide serve, deep return and Carreno Busta hits a running forehand far too short. Anderson then smacks the backhand down the line.
Anderson 4 2 – 30
Busta 6 1 – 0
7:09am
Carreno Busta now to serve. Anderson returns with plenty of depth, then gets into the point and stays patient, with Carreno Busta eventually making the mistake.
Anderson 4 2 – 15
Busta 6 1 – 0
7:07am
Serve down the T, short return and Anderson comes towards the net before punishing the forehand through the open court.
Anderson 4 2 –
Busta 6 1 –
7:07am
Shot! Anderson had that point on his racquet, but Carreno Busta smacks the backhand through the open court.
Anderson 4 1 – 40
Busta 6 1 – 15
7:06am
Serve down the T and Carreno Busta returns long on the backhand.
Anderson 4 1 – 40
Busta 6 1 – 0
7:06am
Another powerful wide serve and it generates a short return. Anderson gets well inside the baseline and he smacks the forehand down the line.
Anderson 4 1 – 30
Busta 6 1 – 0