Manchester City vs Liverpool: EPL live scores

Manchester City will be looking to close the gap on top of the table Manchester United when they host Liverpool. Join The Roar from 9:30pm AEST for live scores.

Despite being unbeaten so far this season, Manchester City haven’t looked like their dominant selves.

The Citizens had to work hard to defeat Brighton and Bournemouth, and were lucky to come away against Everton with a point.

City, however, have players that are yet to settle into their positions, and when the likes of Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy get into their groove, the Citizens will be a force to get reckoned with.

Up front, Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus seem to be on form, both men have got off the mark for their side, and will be looking for more.

Liverpool will be heading into the Etihad with all the momentum.

Juergen Klopp’s men are coming off a 4-nil thrashing over Arsenal in a match which they controlled from start to finish.

The Reds may be overlooked despite that result, they will be going to Manchester Das underdogs.

It may have something to do with the fact that more people have been focusing on Arsenal’s capitulation rather than Liverpool’s performance at Anfield.

Former Arsenal man Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has joined Klopp and his men during the international break, and could be set to make his debut at the Etihad.

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s last match was against Liverpool, he was a part of the Arsenal side that lost 4-nil and came off after an hour.

Liverpool have been criticised for their defensive, however in attack they have been firing on all cylinders, scoring 14 times in their past five games in all competitions.

Prediction

With so many incredible attackers on the one pitch, this game looks destined for goals. A win for either team would see them top the Premier League table, and depending on other results that may end up staying there.

On paper, it looks like are in for another classic between these two sides, who may have to settle for a point.

Manchester City 2 – 2 Liverpool