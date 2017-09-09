Manly Sea Eagles vs Penrith Panthers live stream: How to watch the NRL Finals online or on TV

The equation is simple for the Manly Sea Eagles and Penrith Panthers – win or go home. This is The Roar‘s comprehensive guide to live streaming the elimination final or watching it on TV.

The highly-anticipated elimination final will kick off at 7:40pm (AEST) on Saturday, September 9.

These sides split their meetings in 2017, with the Panthers defending their home turf in Round 18 with a 16-8 win, before the Sea Eagles got up last week at Brookvale 28-12.

Amazingly, these sides have met in the finals just once, with Penrith triumphing 10-7 in an elimination final way back in 1985.

How to watch the match on TV

Both Channel Nine and Fox League (502) will be broadcasting this match live.

Channel Nine’s coverage begins right after the nightly news at 7pm (AEST), with pre-game content being broadcast until the game begins at 7:40pm.

If you are in Victoria, South Australia, WA or Tasmania you will need to be tuned to 9Gem to watch the game.

Fox League (502), on the other hand, will have coverage rolling continuously between the end of the Storm-Eels clash earlier in the day, with the broadcast switching from post-match of that game to pre-match of this game at some point between 6-7:30pm.

A valid Foxtel subscription is required to watch the game on Foxtel.

How to live stream the match online

Foxtel Now or the NRL Live Pass are the options available to potential streamers for this one.

An NRL Live Pass is available through the NRL App or the competition’s website and will allow you to stream all NRL matches live. It may be available to you for free if you are a Telstra mobile post-paid customer.

You can also live stream the match via Foxtel Now, a paid service that allows you to stream Foxtel channels.

Alternatively, if you already have a Foxtel service with Sports access at home, you should be able to live stream the match through the Foxtel App for free.

As always, The Roar will have this game covered with a live blog, highlights and all the stories emerging from this finals match.