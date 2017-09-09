Manly Sea Eagles vs Penrith Panthers NRL Finals kick-off time, date, venue, squads, broadcast information

The Manly Sea Eagles and Penrith Panthers lock horns with a spot in the semi finals on offer for the winner. The match is scheduled to kick-off on Saturday, September 9 at 7:40pm (AEST).

Manly have recovered strongly from last year’s disappointing campaign, winning ten of their first 15 games to sit very pretty heading into the season’s business end.

The last few months saw the Sea Eagles splutter, but back-to-back wins over the Warriors and Panthers to close the season out saw them lock up sixth spot and a ‘home’ elimination final.

Penrith, on the other hand, looked doomed to 2017’s scrapheap early on after dropping seven of their first nine games.

They flicked the switch though with a barnstorming run of 11 wins in 13 matches, however they find themselves on the back foot as the finals begin with losses in their last two.

Kick-off: 7:40pm (AEST), Saturday September 9

Venue: Allianz Stadium, Sydney

TV: Live, Nine, Fox League 502

Online: Live, Foxtel Now, NRL Live Pass

Betting: Sea Eagles $1.60, Panthers $2.40

All-Time Head-to-Head: Sea Eagles 50, Panthers 33, 1 draw

Finals Head-to-Head: Panthers 1, Sea Eagles 0

Last Meeting: Sea Eagles 28-12 Panthers, Round 26, 2017

Squads

Manly Sea Eagles

1. Tom Trbojevic, 2. Matthew Wright, 3. Dylan Walker, 4. Brian Kelly, 5. Akuila Uate, 6. Blake Green, 7. Daly Cherry-Evans, 8. Darcy Lussick, 9. Apisai Koroisau, 10. Martin Taupau, 11. Frank Winterstein, 12. Curtis Sironen, 13. Jake Trbojevic, 14. Lewis Brown, 15. Lloyd Perrett, 16. Brenton Lawrence, 17. Addin Fonua-Blake

Penrith Panthers

1. Dean Whare, 2. Josh Mansour, 3. Tyrone Peachey, 4. Waqa Blake, 5. Dallin Watene Zelezniak, 6. Tyrone May, 7. Nathan Cleary, 8. James Tamou, 9. Peter Wallace, 10. Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 11. Corey Harawira-Naera, 12. Isaah Yeo, 13. Trent Merrin

Broadcast Information

Both Channel Nine and Foxtel’s Fox League 502 are broadcasting this elimination final.

Pre-game coverage on Nine begins at 7pm (AEST), while Fox League has rolling coverage after the Storm-Eels game earlier in the afternoon starting from 6pm.

Streamers can watch the game on Foxtel Now, Foxtel’s streaming service.

If you have an existing Foxtel service with Sports access, you can stream the match free using the Foxtel App.

The other option is the NRL Live Pass, available through the NRL’s website and app.