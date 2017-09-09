Manly Sea Eagles vs Penrith Panthers: NRL Finals live scores, blog

The Manly Sea Eagles will play sudden death football for the second week in-a-row, but this time, the Penrith Panthers also put their season on the line in the second elimination final. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:40pm (AEST).
The Sea Eagles came into their Round 26 clash, also against the Panthers with everything to play for. A loss would have left them facing elimination from the finals, should the Dragons have gotten over the Bulldogs on Sunday.
That didn’t happen in the end, but Manly didn’t know that and they played like their season was on the line. After a couple of flat-looking weeks, they came firing out of the gates.
When Manly sat in the top four earlier in the season, their performances were built on defence. It seemed to be a motto of doing the little things right and the big picture will follow, and at an increased intensity, that’s exactly what happened last weekend.
Their defensive intensity was superb from the opening set and they followed it up with some superb attacking play. The patience they had been lacking returned and Daly Cherry-Evans returned to something near top form.
The Manly half, along with Jake and Tom Trbojevic are the keys to them getting over the line against Penrith for the second week in a row.
Penrith won a lot of games through the second half of the season, rocketing from the bottom to the top and finishing in seventh spot.
At one point, it looked like they were going to sneak into the top four despite not playing well, but losses to the Dragons and Manly in the last fortnight of the season ruined that, as they slumped to seventh.
The loss to the Dragons stung the Panthers, and they never got back up for last week. Being understrength, with Matt Moylan and Dylan Edwards out didn’t help, but with Moylan likely to miss the rest of the season, it’s something the Panthers have to get used to.
Edwards may be back this week, but their forwards are going to have to aim up against Manly’s intimidating pack. With Martin Taupau, Jake Trbojevic, Darcy Lussick and off the bench Brenton Lawrence and Addin Fonua-Blake setting the bar high, they must get it right.
This game is going to be won up front, and if Manly are allowed to start the same way they did last week, it’s going to be carnage, with Cherry-Evans and Blake Green showing time and time again this year they know how to control a game by forcing dropouts.
The Sea Eagles won’t be able to dominate like they did last week, but they should still do more than enough to get the win against an out of sorts Penrith side, even if Edwards does play.
Sea Eagles by 10.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of this elimination final from 7:40pm (AEST) and don’t forget to add your own comments in the section below.
8:49pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:49pm | ! Report
44′ – Manly come away from the scrum through Walker and Wright before Perrett has a run. Jake Trbojevic to the line, then it’s on for Cherry-Evans and Tom Trbojevic who is wrapped up. Lewis Brown out of dummy half and over halfway before Green rolls it across the sideline in the corner.
Sea Eagles 4
Panthers 10
8:48pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:48pm | ! Report
43′ – Mansour over halfway from the scrum, before Yeo goes to ground in a two-man tackle. Cartwright to Cleary and the shuffle to the right is on here with Whare taken to ground 25 out. Back to the left through Cleary and May who is eventually tackled, then it’s Cartwright to Cleary and a short ball for Harawira-Naera who is tackled. Last play, Cleary a grubber, he gets it back and knocks on.
Sea Eagles 4
Panthers 10
8:47pm
Wild Eagle said | 8:47pm | ! Report
That is a friggin knock back from Sironen , in fact directly back before the tackle was complete.
8:46pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:46pm | ! Report
42′ – Winterstein has picked up a leg injury in that tackle as well. He is heading off – doesn’t look to be in a good way.
Sea Eagles 4
Panthers 10
8:45pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:45pm | ! Report
42′ – Jake Trbojevic is now upended, before Brian Kelly goes from dummy half. Jake Trbojeiv with another run, then it’s a short ball or Sironen who comes to halfway and the ball has bobbled out on the ground.
Error, and Penrith have the scrum on halfway.
Sea Eagles 4
Panthers 10
8:44pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:44pm | ! Report
41′ – Leota brings it back from the restart for the Panthers, before Mansour comes into the middle with a decent run. Whare with a good charge out of dummy half, before Merrin goes to halfway. Campbell-Gillard goes inside 40, then Cleary with a torpedo but a great take from Wright.
Sea Eagles 4
Panthers 10
8:43pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:43pm | ! Report
40′ – Teams are back for the second half. Who takes it from here?
Manly to kick-off.
Sea Eagles 4
Panthers 10
8:35pm
eagleJack said | 8:35pm | ! Report