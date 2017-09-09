Melbourne Rising vs Fijian Drua: NRC live scores

The Melbourne Rising will host the newest team to the NRC, the Fijian Drua, in the second round of the season. Join The Roar for live scores from the match being played September 9, at 3pm (AEST).

The Fijian Drua have all the attention of the competition as the newest team. In their first outing against Brisbane City, they displayed the typical Fijian flair on attack, running in six tries with 12 line breaks and 30 defenders beaten. Despite these outstanding statistics, the Drua lost the game 45-36.

Melbourne Rising had a tough first round match up against the defending premiers the Perth Spirit. Despite putting in a strong performance the Spirit ran away with the game, with the final score 45-33.

Players to watch

Peceli Nacebe – Fijian Drua: The flyhalf anchored his team’s attacking flair and led from the front. He opened the scoring, with two tries in the first 20 minutes of the game including a breathtaking finish off some brilliant counter attack. He also helped with Kini Douglas’ shaky kicking game, nailing a conversion late in the game to keep the pressure on Brisbane City.

Nick Stirzaker – Melbourne Rising: With a host of players called up for Wallabies duties, the scrum half will need to have a very strong game. He played well against the Spirit, displaying good awareness off a quick penalty to make a line break and set up Marika Korobiete for his second try. As a Super Rugby mainstay, Stirzaker has all the experience to lead his team to victory.

Prediction

The rising have had a strong history in the NRC, making the semi-finals on several occasions. This weekend, however, they will be missing a wealth of experience with the likes of Lopeti Timani, Reece Hodge and Korobiete back in the Wallaby camp.

The Fijian Drua should channel their passion and record a solid win away from home.

Drua to win 35-24