Melbourne Rising vs Fijian Drua: NRC live scores

The Melbourne Rising will host the newest team to the NRC, the Fijian Drua, in the second round of the season. Join The Roar for live scores from the match being played September 9, at 3pm (AEST).
The Fijian Drua have all the attention of the competition as the newest team. In their first outing against Brisbane City, they displayed the typical Fijian flair on attack, running in six tries with 12 line breaks and 30 defenders beaten. Despite these outstanding statistics, the Drua lost the game 45-36.
Melbourne Rising had a tough first round match up against the defending premiers the Perth Spirit. Despite putting in a strong performance the Spirit ran away with the game, with the final score 45-33.
Players to watch
Peceli Nacebe – Fijian Drua: The flyhalf anchored his team’s attacking flair and led from the front. He opened the scoring, with two tries in the first 20 minutes of the game including a breathtaking finish off some brilliant counter attack. He also helped with Kini Douglas’ shaky kicking game, nailing a conversion late in the game to keep the pressure on Brisbane City.
Nick Stirzaker – Melbourne Rising: With a host of players called up for Wallabies duties, the scrum half will need to have a very strong game. He played well against the Spirit, displaying good awareness off a quick penalty to make a line break and set up Marika Korobiete for his second try. As a Super Rugby mainstay, Stirzaker has all the experience to lead his team to victory.
Prediction
The rising have had a strong history in the NRC, making the semi-finals on several occasions. This weekend, however, they will be missing a wealth of experience with the likes of Lopeti Timani, Reece Hodge and Korobiete back in the Wallaby camp.
The Fijian Drua should channel their passion and record a solid win away from home.
Drua to win 35-24
4:09pm
Geoff Parkes said | 4:09pm | ! Report
44 mins, Rising 19, Fijian Drua 19
Great reply from the Rising, Jack Maddocks finding space to score off an inside ball, after a good build-up.
4:06pm
Geoff Parkes said | 4:06pm | ! Report
42m Rising 12, Fijian Drua 19
And just like that, it opens up for the impressive flyhalf Peceli Nacebi! Bad miss by Hanson but great elusive running by the Fijian playmaker from 60m out.
4:05pm
Stu B said | 4:05pm | ! Report
Well I’m sitting in Perth watching this game and some OK rugby on display but most importantly I hope Banker Clyne and little Willy are watching the amazing turnout of rugby fans to watch the Melbourne Rising ,wives,girlfriends,120 fans and some Fijian supporters,we all hope the Bankers blind support for Victorian rugby has not been misplaced!!!
3:59pm
Geoff Parkes said | 3:59pm | ! Report
Halftime, Rising 12, Fijian Drua 12
Drua starting to get on top towards the end of the half, but the Rising defence dug in – committed tackling and some critical ruck turnovers.
There’s going to be some very sore bodies after this – on both sides. Plenty of huge defence, none bigger than a bone-cruncher by Rising centre Hunter Paisami, just before halftime.
Rising are being careful not to provide too many counter-attack opportunities, forcing Fiji to play up the middle more than what the crowd would like, but it feels like as fatigue starts to set in the game will open up more in the second half.
Really tough contest so far, any notion that the NRC resembles touch rugby isn’t supported by what we’re seeing here!
3:33pm
Geoff Parkes said | 3:33pm | ! Report
25mins, Rising 12, Fijian Drua 12
Fiji impressing with forward power in close but Rising have the edge when they keep their shape and get some continuity. Nice team try to James Hanson to tie it up again.
3:24pm
Geoff Parkes said | 3:24pm | ! Report
17mins, Rising 7, Fijian Drua 7
developing into a nice game, Rising seem to have weathered the early storm, Fiji putting in some heavy work in defence, Sione Tuipolotu running hard and straight for the Rising.
3:12pm
Geoff Parkes said | 3:12pm | ! Report
Nice and physical early…