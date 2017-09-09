Melbourne Storm vs Parramatta Eels live stream: How to watch the NRL Finals online or on TV

A week off and a home preliminary final are on offer for the Melbourne Storm and Parramatta Eels when they clash in their qualifying final. The The Roar has all the details on live streaming this match or watching it on TV.

The first match of the NRL’s Saturday doubleheader begins at 4:10pm (AEST) on Saturday, September 9.

Parramatta secured an impressive win at AAMI Park in Round 18 this season, defeating the Storm 22-6 in their only encounter of the season.

These clubs have met four times in the finals, with Melbourne winning on all four occasions. The most recent – and most famous – encounter was the Storm’s now nulled 23-16 victory in the 2009 Grand Final.

How to watch the match on TV

The match will be available on both free-to-air and pay-TV.

Channel Nine will be broadcasting the game through their main channel in New South Wales, ACT, Queensland and the Northern Territory, while viewers in Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania and WA will need to watch through 9Gem.

Their coverage begins at 3:30pm (AEST), with the match commencing 40 minutes later.

Fox League (502) will also have pre-game coverage starting at 3:30pm, but you can only access the broadcast with a valid Foxtel subscription that includes the sports channels.

How to live stream the match online

You can live stream the match via Foxtel Now, a paid service that allows you to stream Foxtel channels.

Alternatively, if you already have a Foxtel service with Sports access at home, you should be able to live stream the match through the Foxtel App for free.

You could also stream the match with an NRL Live Pass, available through the NRL’s website or mobile and tablet app. Most Telstra post-paid customers can secure this service free of charge and data free.

The Roar, as we’ve done all season, will have a live blog, highlights and all other news and updates for this big game.