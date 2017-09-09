Melbourne Storm vs Parramatta Eels NRL Finals kick-off time, date, venue, squads, broadcast information

The Melbourne Storm and Parramatta Eels have their sights set firmly on winning a home preliminary final when they do battle in their qualifying final. The match is scheduled to kick-off on Saturday, September 9 at 4:10pm (AEST).

It’s been yet another successful season for the Melbourne Storm, with Craig Bellamy’s club dropping just four games over the course of the season to claim the minor premiership by a full six premiership points.

But once the finals begin, top ladder position counts for nothing. The Storm will be keen to deliver on their promise and atone for last season’s heartbreaking grand final defeat.

Parramatta have been one of the surprise packets of the season, recovering from a 2-4 start to finish the season in white hot form and claim a top four spot.

Winners of eight of their last nine, the Eels will be keen to exact revenge on the side that, unfairly, defeating them in the 2009 decider.

Kick-off: 4:10pm (AEST), Saturday September 9

Venue: AAMI Park, Melbourne

TV: Live, Nine, Fox League 502

Online: Live, Foxtel Now, NRL Live Pass

Betting: Storm $1.22, Eels $4.50

All-Time Head-to-Head: Storm 19, Eels 13

Finals Head-to-Head: Storm 4, Eels 0

Last Meeting: Melbourne 6-22 Parramatta, Round 18, 2017

Squads

Melbourne Storm

1. Billy Slater, 2. Suliasi Vunivalu, 3. Will Chambers, 4. Curtis Scott, 5. Josh Addo-Carr, 6. Cameron Munster, 7. Cooper Cronk, 8. Jesse Bromwich, 9. Cameron Smith, 10. Jordan McLean, 11. Felise Kaufusi, 12. Tohu Harris, 13. Dale Finucane, 14. Kenneath Bromwich, 15. Nelson Asofa-Solomanu, 16. Tim Glasby, 17. Slade Griffin

Parramatta Eels

1. Will Smith, 2. Semi Radradra, 3. Michael Jennings, 4. Brad Takairingi, 5. Kirisome Auva’a, 6. Corey Norman, 7. Mitchell Moses, 8. Daniel Alvaro, 9. Cameron King, 10. Tim Mannah, 11. Manu Ma’u, 12. Tepai Moeroa, 13. Nathan Brown, 14. Beau Scott, 15. Kenny Edwards, 16. Siosaia Vave, 17. Suaia Matagi

Broadcast Information

The match will be broadcast on both Channel Nine and Fox League 502.

Both networks have pre-game coverage beginning from 3:30pm (AEST), with the match kicking off at 4:10pm. Channel Nine will have the game on their main network in NSW, Queensland, the ACT and NT, while Victoria, WA, SA and Tasmania will see the game on 9Gem.

In order to stream the game, you’ll need to use either Foxtel Now, or if you have an existing Foxtel service your can stream via the Foxtel App, or you can use the NRL Live Pass – available through the NRL’s website or app.