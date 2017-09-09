Melbourne Storm vs Parramatta Eels: NRL Finals live scores, blog

The Melbourne Storm and the Parramatta Eels meet at AAMI Park in the NRL’s first qualifying final. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 4:10pm (AEST).

A week off awaits the winner of this match and a crucial elimination final greets the loser.

The clinical Storm have little to fear, having dispatched both Canberra and the Rabbitohs with a flick of the wrist in the last two weeks. Their defence has been as impressive as ever, while attacking opportunities have been created with ease and executed with aplomb.

With a healthy squad and the big names all in, there are no excuses for the out-and-out title favourites.

But the number of people whispering about the Eels’ chances of knocking off the Storm has increased through the week. There’s a school of thought that the blue and gold might be the one team with the gameplan and firepower to ruffle Mexicans’ feathers.

Whether this is desperate hope from the Parramatta faithful or a well-constructed argument based on clear, tactical and personnel advantages is not clear.

Personally I cannot see it. Craig Bellamy rarely presents a flat team and with so much at stake, his charges will be frothing at the mouth when they take the field.

Home-ground advantage makes the challenge that little more difficult for Parramatta. The visitors need big games from key players – the absence of Bevan French is a significant loss.

The key is to stay with Melbourne early. The best front-runners in the history of modern football don’t throw away leads, and Cameron Smith and Cooper Cronk possess clinical game management skills.

Prediction

Parramatta will look in the game at some point. The weapons in their squad can scare the Storm, who will rely on defensive structures to combat the Eels’ potency.

Unfortunately for the Sydneysiders, the threat will be fleeting, and the home team will waltz to a comfortable victory.

Storm 28-12 Parramatta

Catch all the action on The Roar from 4:10pm (AEST).