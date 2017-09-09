Melbourne Storm vs Parramatta Eels: NRL Finals live scores, blog

The Melbourne Storm and the Parramatta Eels meet at AAMI Park in the NRL’s first qualifying final. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 4:10pm (AEST).
A week off awaits the winner of this match and a crucial elimination final greets the loser.
The clinical Storm have little to fear, having dispatched both Canberra and the Rabbitohs with a flick of the wrist in the last two weeks. Their defence has been as impressive as ever, while attacking opportunities have been created with ease and executed with aplomb.
With a healthy squad and the big names all in, there are no excuses for the out-and-out title favourites.
But the number of people whispering about the Eels’ chances of knocking off the Storm has increased through the week. There’s a school of thought that the blue and gold might be the one team with the gameplan and firepower to ruffle Mexicans’ feathers.
Whether this is desperate hope from the Parramatta faithful or a well-constructed argument based on clear, tactical and personnel advantages is not clear.
Personally I cannot see it. Craig Bellamy rarely presents a flat team and with so much at stake, his charges will be frothing at the mouth when they take the field.
Home-ground advantage makes the challenge that little more difficult for Parramatta. The visitors need big games from key players – the absence of Bevan French is a significant loss.
The key is to stay with Melbourne early. The best front-runners in the history of modern football don’t throw away leads, and Cameron Smith and Cooper Cronk possess clinical game management skills.
Prediction
Parramatta will look in the game at some point. The weapons in their squad can scare the Storm, who will rely on defensive structures to combat the Eels’ potency.
Unfortunately for the Sydneysiders, the threat will be fleeting, and the home team will waltz to a comfortable victory.
Storm 28-12 Parramatta
4:17pm
Stuart Thomas said | 4:17pm | ! Report
Parramatta bring it downfield. Peanlaty Storm poor end to the set for the Eels. Off-side.
4:16pm
The Barry said | 4:16pm | ! Report
Smith on early…
4:16pm
Scott Pryde said | 4:16pm | ! Report
This could be very entertaining.
4:16pm
Stuart Thomas said | 4:16pm | ! Report
Great set of six to start the game for the Storm, led by guess who? Smith.
4:15pm
Stuart Thomas said | 4:15pm | ! Report
Kick-off and theStorm bring it away from their line.
4:14pm
Stuart Thomas said | 4:14pm | ! Report
Wonderful moment between Lockyer and Smith. Two champion Queenslanders.
4:13pm
Stuart Thomas said | 4:13pm | ! Report
Smith given the honour of entering the arena on his own……what a moment………whatever your view, it was a privilege to watch you play.
4:10pm
Stuart Thomas said | 4:10pm | ! Report
The Parramatta fans have come out of the woodwork over the last six weeks and living only a twenty minute drive from their heartland, the confidence I have felt in the community has been palpable. At the ballot box this morning, a chap in an Eels jersey and a Wanderers cap told me with great conviction that the Eels will win by thirty.
4:08pm
Stuart Thomas said | 4:08pm | ! Report
Looks like we are running a few minutes late.
4:07pm
Stuart Thomas said | 4:07pm | ! Report
Players are about to entire the playing field.
4:06pm
Stuart Thomas said | 4:06pm | ! Report
Many people feel the Eels have the weapons to attack and ruffle the Storm. How they attempt to do it will be fascinating. Rule number one and the message from Brad Arthur will be discipline and errors. There are a few ‘loose’ players in the Parramatta team. If they make errors and hand ball over to the Storm, they are doomed.
Hard to see the Storm losing this one.
4:04pm
Stuart Thomas said | 4:04pm | ! Report
Good afternoon everyone and welcome to AAMI Park for the first Qualifying Final between the minor premiers Melbourne and the feel good story of the year, the Parramatta Eels.
The weather looks good, the teams are unchanged with no late movement and the landmark 365 game career of Cameron Smith, sees him take the crown of the most capped first grade player in history.
Personally, my first grade game total stands at zero and shows little hope of increasing.
Well played Cameron Smith.