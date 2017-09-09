Melbourne Storm vs Parramatta Eels: NRL qualifying final preview and prediction

The first NRL qualifying final sees the all-conquering Melbourne Storm shooting for a week off when they host the Parramatta Eels, who crept up on everyone by sneaking in the top four.

Parra fans have been waiting eight years to serve a dose of revenge to Melbourne.

Let’s wind the clock back to 2009. Grand final day, and it’s the Eels versus the Storm.

The Storm were in front 10-0 at halftime, before the Eels hit back, then Melbourne scored again. Trailing 22-6 with ten minutes to go, Parramatta scored a pair of tries through Joel Reddy and Fui Fui Moi Moi to keep their hopes alive, but a Greg Inglis field goal three minutes from time meant that, for the second time in a decade, Parramatta came up short in the big dance.

The fallout though, was only just beginning.

Revenge, as they say, is a dish best served cold and the Eels have plenty of reason to prepare it this weekend. The Storm were stripped of that premiership, found to be well over the salary cap.

The 2009 season now has a blank next to the premiership; an asterisk forever over Melbourne’s dominance and a feeling of missed opportunity for the men in blue and gold.

Now, for the first time in eight years, they return to the finals. It’s been a long, hard, brutal slog for the Eels, who themselves were caught out for salary cap infractions last year. They have a high-quality team though and fought their way into the top four with a late-season surge.

They enter the finals having won nine of their last 11 games, and while there’s the Origin period and a lot of ordinary teams included in that list, this is a team displaying fine form. Their halves have led the way, their pack are consistent, and they have overcome any hurdles injuries put in front of them.

It was clear Brad Arthur was a superb coach during 2016, and it’s again proven to be the case in 2017.

The only problem? The Storm are so, so dominant. This is almost undoubtedly the best team they have ever been able to roll out.

Billy Slater is in something approaching career-best form, Cameron Smith breaks the all-time NRL game record this weekend, Cooper Cronk is in the midst of his Melbourne farewell, Jesse Bromwich is still a class above, and wingers Josh Addo-Carr and Suliasi Vunivalu are the best in the competition

Meanwhile, their young talent is setting the world on fire week after week, meaning Craig Bellamy’s side out-match every other team in the competition right across the park.

Bellamy has turned the second ring of players from battlers into world beaters, and it’s going to a take a miracle to beat the 2016 runners-up when we get to ANZ Stadium on October 1 – because, with a second chance, it’s highly unlikely the Storm are going to be beaten twice in three weeks after only losing four games all season.

While one of those four losses was against the Eels, it came during the Origin period, so the result has to be taken with a grain of salt.

Further to that, Melbourne are in outstanding form. Their defence is their go-to, but their attack has fired at an unprecedented level in the last few weeks, the Victorians running up 140 points in the last three weeks of the season – that coming up after a gritty win over the Roosters.

History Last five meetings

Round 18, 2017 – Eels 22 defeat Storm 6 at AAMI Park, Melbourne

Round 11, 2016 – Eels 6 defeated by Storm 18 at Parramatta Stadium

Round 14, 2015 – Storm 22 defeated by Eels 26 at AAMI Park, Melbourne

Round 9, 2015 – Eels 10 defeated by Storm 28 at Parramatta Stadium

Round 15, 2014 – Storm 46 defeat Eels 20 at AAMI Park, Melbourne

Team news

The Eels are unchanged from their Round 26 victory over the Rabbitohs, with the spine of Will Smith, Mitchell Moses, Corey Norman and Cameron King in place.

Melbourne meanwhile, welcome back the consistent Dale Finucane at lock. That pushes Kenneath Bromwich back to the bench, while Queensland Origin front rower Tim Glasby returns on the bench. Nate Myles and Robbie Rochow also shift back to the interchange.

Key players

How do you pinpoint one key player for the Storm? Cameron Smith is probably the man though. His form has been great, leading the club around the park like he always does.

His kicking game in recent weeks has also been superb, and if the Eels aren’t careful he will add a 40-20 or two to the count on the third tackle, kicking out of his own 40 after points.

It’s a little easier to take an Eels’ option. Corey Norman will decide whether his side win this game or not. Sure, they are going to need a whole team effort, but his kicking and creativeness alongside Mitchell Moses in the halves will decide whether Parra can build pressure through dropouts and then make it count on the scoreboard.

The ‘big three’ is the ‘big five’ – probably more

The Storm used to have the ‘big four’, then Greg Inglis left. Then it became the ‘big two’ last year, with Slater out injured.

It was supposed to go back to being the ‘big three’ this year, with the Queensland fullback making his return, but it’s become so much more than that and it makes the Storm more dangerous than ever.

Jesse Bromwich had already worked his way into most conversations about why the Storm are so good, but you can add youngster Cameron Munster to that list. It’s little surprise he handled himself brilliantly in his State of Origin debut this year. Munster is probably going to be among the best players in the game one day, and the added attacking stability he gives the Storm makes them more threatening than any other club.

With Addo-Carr and Vunivalu adding strike and consistency, this team have a minimum of a ‘big five’ out to destroy everyone in their path.

Nathan Brown is going to need to do a job and a half

Brown has been the superstar forward for Parramatta this season, and he has got just some of the recognition he deserves. Up against a Melbourne pack who are able to keep plugging away for 80 minutes, he is going to need to lead the way.

Brown has averaged a huge 151 metres per game this season, but has cracked 200 on plenty of occasions. To go with that, he’s making nearly two offloads per game and 35 tackles, with over 90 per cent efficiency.

While he’s got a pack that will support him, it’s going to be difficult for them to match up with the Storm. Manu Ma’u, Tepai Moeroa and Tim Mannah all need to rally behind their lock, who has paved the way for plenty of good things in Parramatta this year.

You can’t grind your way to a victory against Melbourne

Unless you’re the Cronulla Sharks and the date is October 2, 2016, then you can’t simply hope to grind a win against the Storm, because they are the kings of the grind.

The Eels are happy to do the hard yards, as they did in Round 14, but as we saw in Round 25 against the Brisbane Broncos in that ridiculous 80-point game, their defence has issues.

Parramatta must get on top early and go to work with their attack. They can’t look to simply defend a slender lead through the second half if they happen to get one, and they sure as heck don’t want to be chasing, because Melbourne are very good front-runners.

Norman and Moses must be innovative in their attack, catch Melbourne’s mighty defence napping, pinch some early tries, and go from there.

So, who wins it?

I could give you any number of reasons why Melbourne are going to win. They are at home, it’s a milestone game for Cameron Smith, Craig Bellamy is the coach, they are the best team by the length of the straight, plus it’s the finals and they are the Storm.

The Eels have a mammoth task – they need everything to go right and then some. And in the finals, that rarely happens.

The Storm will earn themselves a week off.

Prediction: Storm by 12.

Melbourne Storm vs Parramatta Eels: Key match information Kick-off: 4:10pm (AEST)

Venue: AAMI Park, Melbourne, Victoria

TV: Live, Fox League and Nine Network

Online: Live, Foxtel app and NRL digital pass

Betting: Storm $1.20, Eels $4.45

Overall record: Played 32, Storm 19, Eels 13

Record in finals: Played 4, Storm 4

Last meeting: Round 18, 2017 – Eels 22 defeat Storm 6 at AAMI Park, Melbourne

Last five: Storm 3, Eels 2

Record at venue: Played 5, Storm 3, Eels 2

Referees: Ben Cummins and Chris Sutton Melbourne Storm

1. Billy Slater

2. Suliasi Vunivalu

3. William Chambers

4. Curtis Scott

5. Josh Addo-Carr

6. Cameron Munster

7. Cooper Cronk

8. Jesse Bromwich

9. Cameron Smith

10. Jordan McLean

11. Felise Kaufusi

12. Tohu Harris

13. Dale Finucane

Interchange

14. Kenneath Bromwich

15. Nelson Asofa-Solomona

16. Tim Glasby

17. Slade Griffin

Reserves

18. Jahrome Hughes

19. Robbie Rochow

20. Joe Stimson

21. Young Tonumaipea Parramatta Eels

1. Will Smith

2. Semi Radradra

3. Michael Jennings

4. Brad Takairangi

5. Kirisome Auva’a

6. Corey Norman

7. Mitchell Moses

8. Daniel Alvaro

9. Cameron King

10. Tim Mannah

11. Manu Ma’u

12. Tepai Moeroa

13. Nathan Brown

Interchange

14. Beau Scott

15. Kenny Edwards

16. Siosaia Vave

17. Suaia Matagi

Reserves

18. Kaysa Pritchard

19. Josh Hoffman

20. David Gower

21. Frank Pritchard

