Netherlands to host Sweden in historic Test

Sweden take on the Netherlands this Saturday in Amsterdam, with both teams hungry for a big win.

The Netherlands are ranked 30th in the world by the Rugby League International Federation (RLIF), but after a surprise victory over the 23rd ranked Germany in the Griffin Cup the Dutch will be keen to capitalise on that success and make it two from two in their 2017 international season. The 29th-ranked Swedes haven’t won an international match yet this year, having recently going down 38-18 against Norway in the Nordic Cup.

While this weekend sees the first test between the two nations, Dutch coach Kane Krlic is confident that the Dutch Lions can win at home in Amsterdam’s National Rugby Centre.

“After gaining our first win in 11 years, the atmosphere is very positive within the group but they are under no illusion that they’ll have to go to the next level to get a result on Saturday,” he said.

“Sweden will pose a different threat to us than what we faced against Germany. The Swedes have a big set of forwards that’ll be directed around the field by some very experienced heritage/residency players. We know we will have to be a little smarter in how we play but I’m excited to see how we can build upon last week’s win.”

The Netherlands have named an almost identical squad to the team that won in Germany last month. Notably missing is Coventry Bears’ front rower James Geurtjens, who has returned to club duties for the last two matches of the League One Shield.

Sweden have meanwhile appointed former player Sam Cammell as the new head coach.

“I’m very excited for my first game,” said the new coach. “It’s going to be a big change from playing on the field with the guys to now helping from the sidelines. I’m very impressed with the young Swedish team I am taking over and think we are in with a real chance to shake our opposition.”

The match kicks off this Saturday 9 September at 5pm.

NETHERLANDS 19-MAN SQUAD

Ciaran Jaras, Daan van Rossum, Marijn Steenland (Amsterdam Cobras), Bonne Wilce (Den Haag Knights), Benji van Bodegraven, Gydo van den Heuvel, Santino Landus, Arie-Tjerk Razoux Schultz, Daniel de Ruiter, Ruben Stuifzand, Hans Verveer (Harderwijk Dolphins), Hannes Bavius, Emerson de Werk, Gijs Braanker, Uri Breman, Ben Dommershuijsen, Shadan Lavia, Edson Neves, Thijs van der Zouwen (Rotterdam Pitbulls)

SWEDEN 21-MAN SQUAD

Krayem Josef, Alexander Ribbfors, Robert Tabell (Göteborg) Andrew Bignell, Christoffer Andréasson, Ruaidhrí O’Brien, Emil Sandeman, Plamen Lazarov, Janne Johansson, Peter Wiklund, Alex Eliasson (Kungsbacka Broncos) Jishu Chowdhury, Johnny Engström, Anthony Groth, Gaz Saltonstall (Stockholms Kungar) Sebastian Hylander, Sebastian Johnson-Cadwell, Carl Lindblom, Paris Ghavidel-Asgari (Skåne Stags) Volkan Ak, Fabian Wikander (unattached)