Panthers push past Manly, next stop Suncorp

The Penrith Panthers have booked their spot in the semi-finals with a controversial victory over the Manly Sea Eagles at the Sydney Football Stadium.
Manly became the first team to be knocked out of the 2017 finals series, but it wasn’t without a decision at the end which will leave fans bitter.
With the score locked at ten points all approaching the final five minutes, Bryce Cartwright put in a grubber kick at the line. It deflected off a Manly player’s leg, into the chest, leg and possibly hand of Tyrone Peachey.
He went on to score, with the bunker ruling the ball didn’t touch his hand on the way forward. It meant the green lights came up, and the Panthers came up with victory on the back of it.
Despite the controversy, Manly were their own worst enemies. It was a scrappy affair, and they came up with 13 errors throughout, including two in the last five minutes.
Following the Peachey try, Manly forced a dropout off the kick-off, but a Taupau pass that travelled backwards left Daly Cherry-Evans under pressure and unable to get a kick away.
Inside the final two minutes, a clearing kick from Nathan Cleary was put down under no pressure by Akuilla Uate, ending Manly’s season with a Bryce Cartwright try putting the icing on the cake.
While Penrith got some luck at the end, they looked to be the better team for much of the match. There was no sign of a repeat of the sides’ Round 26 game, when Manly intimidated Penrith off the park.
Instead, the Panthers’ forwards held their own early in the contest. It was penalty goals at either end of the first half for the men from the foot of the mountains, with a try each in between, leaving them up 10-4 at halftime.
Dylan Walker had the opener for Manly, before Cartwright crashed over for the first of his two tries.
Lewis Brown scored 22 minutes after halftime to get the game on level terms, but the battle continued to be waged in the middle, with neither team able to break away.
The Panthers will now travel to Brisbane next week, where they play the Broncos in a sudden-death semi-final.
September 9th 2017 @ 9:48pm
eagleJack said | September 9th 2017 @ 9:48pm | ! Report
Alright, Ive already moved on as I have said just making the Finals will hold them in good stead for the years to come. Has a real 2005 feel to this team.
Hopefully the pain on how it ended will guide them through next year. They certainly have some young talent in the squad who will be together for a while yet.
Good luck to the rest of the teams still left.
Storm to prove too strong, and too professional.
September 9th 2017 @ 9:51pm
The Barry said | September 9th 2017 @ 9:51pm | ! Report
Good on you eJ…bad luck tonight but congrats on a really positive season. I didn’t think they had much to offer this year and I’m happy to admit I was wrong. Very entertaining side to watch and will build on this for next year.
I said 18 months ago that you know with Manly they’ll never be down for long.
September 9th 2017 @ 10:04pm
eagleJack said | September 9th 2017 @ 10:04pm | ! Report
Cheers TB. After the last couple of years, just being competitive again was great to see. There looks to be a bit of belief in the squad, but a little immaturity meant they lost a few they should have won. And that ultimately hurt them. And meant they just scraped into the 8.
I reckon Trent Barrett has a team that could make a dent in the future. Although they are an outside back or two, and a couple of decent forwards shy of being at the top. Surprisingly they have been very quiet on the player market.
September 9th 2017 @ 10:01pm
Scott Pryde said | September 9th 2017 @ 10:01pm | ! Report
Well said EJ,
Very unlucky tonight. Watching the post match interview with DCE was tough.
September 9th 2017 @ 10:09pm
eagleJack said | September 9th 2017 @ 10:09pm | ! Report
I thought DCE handled it well. You were kind of expecting him to say something controversial, but he kept his cool. Good to see it means so much to them I guess.
September 9th 2017 @ 10:11pm
Renegade said | September 9th 2017 @ 10:11pm | ! Report
Good on ya EJ, as you said still a successful season!
September 9th 2017 @ 9:59pm
Peter Phelps said | September 9th 2017 @ 9:59pm | ! Report
Congratulations to Penrith and commiserations Manly, it was a shame there had to be a loser, Manly played well tonight.
Have to say that I thought the refs in all finals games so far this weekend have performed well. Its a very hard job but having watched 3 games so far, it has been pretty fair overall.
Well Done Refs!
September 9th 2017 @ 10:02pm
Tom G said | September 9th 2017 @ 10:02pm | ! Report
The season has been a roller coaster and was always going to fall a bit short but I just hated seeing them go via rip off.. but I guess there’s always a risk that would happen. Another year and this squad will be really something
September 9th 2017 @ 10:12pm
AGO74 said | September 9th 2017 @ 10:12pm | ! Report
As a neutral I thought it was a try (of torso onto the inside of thigh) but it’s amazing online to see how many people blowing up.
September 9th 2017 @ 10:12pm
Simon said | September 9th 2017 @ 10:12pm | ! Report
Good game
September 9th 2017 @ 10:18pm
Chui said | September 9th 2017 @ 10:18pm | ! Report
Over to you Tony Archer