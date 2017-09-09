Port Adelaide Power vs West Coast Eagles: AFL Finals live scores, blog

Finals footy returns to the City of Churches for the second time in as many days, with Port Adelaide Power hosting the West Coast Eagles in a massive Saturday night at Adelaide Oval. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog from 7:50pm (AEST).
If you ever wanted to know what it feels like to achieve something as massive as qualifying for AFL finals in the very last minute, ask the Eagles.
It took them until the last Sunday in August – really, the last ten minutes of their game – to scrape their way into the eight, and break the hearts of the Demons.
West Coast will be out to make the most of this series, especially after losing their last two finals games: 2016’s elimination final against the Bulldogs, and 2015’s grand final against Hawthorn.
Their opponents, though, were firmly encased in the top eight for much of the season, but have gained a bit of unwanted notoriety as ‘flat trackers’: out of their 14 wins, just two were against current finalists.
The good news is that one of those wins was against the Eagles. The bad news is that win was in Perth. West Coast are actually bloody good at Adelaide Oval – they’ve won five of six games total, and all three of their past three games against Port.
But in the finals, history matters for naught. The selected teams, though, certainly do count.
The Eagles have made no changes from the side that beat the Crows in Round 23 – meaning all the essentials (the awesome Josh Kennedy, Luke Shuey, Andrew Gath and Elliot Yeo – to name but a few) are all in, but Nic Naitanui is still out.
Port have made just the sole change, dropping first-year player Aidyn Johnson for the more experienced Jarman Impey. Defenders Tom Jonas (untimely suspension) and Jack Hombisch (hip ailment) both remain out of the side, which is unfortunate for Port’s defensive unit.
Port Adelaide have been the second highest-scoring attacking force in the competition this year, while the Eagles aren’t far behind. That should make for a high-scoring game, weather permitting.
Prediction
Port did win three straight games to finish off their season, but West Coast are an ominous force and they had to work harder for their finals opportunity, so they won’t let this one slip.
The Eagles to win by a small margin. A very small margin.
West Coast by 4 points.
8:49pm
AdelaideDocker said | 8:49pm | ! Report
BEHIND WEST COAST
Jetta sprints inside 50, and excellently picks up the Sherrin, but his shot on the run misses.
Port: 4.3 (27)
West Coast: 7.4 (46)
8:49pm
AdelaideDocker said | 8:49pm | ! Report
BEHIND WEST COAST
Ryder is very harshly penalised for an incorrect ruck nomination, and Sheed receives a free. He misses.
To be fair, Ruder never nominated, but it’s probably a bit of a stupid rule. Poetic justice, given Sheed’s miss?
Port: 4.3 (27)
West Coast: 7.3 (45)
8:45pm
AdelaideDocker said | 8:45pm | ! Report
GOAL PORT
That’s an excellent goal from Sam Gray! He’s in a footrace with Shepard, but Shepard has overran the ball and slipped, and Gray’s kept his composure and nailed the goal!
First time Port’s got consecutive goals tonight.
Port: 4.3 (27)
West Coast: 7.2 (44)
8:41pm
AdelaideDocker said | 8:41pm | ! Report
BEHIND PORT
Dixon, again!
His shot misses, but it would’ve been something very special.
Port definitely pressing hard for another goal.
Port: 3.3 (21)
West Coast: 7.2 (44)
8:38pm
AdelaideDocker said | 8:38pm | ! Report
BEHIND PORT
Oh, wow. Dixon’s received a free kick, and he’s in range. He couldn’t go for his (and Port’s) fourth, could he?
His kick looks great, but it’s ever-so-slightly touched by a Eagles defender on the line.
Just the sole point, then.
Port: 3.2 (20)
West Coast: 7.2 (44)
8:38pm
Mattician6x6 said | 8:38pm | ! Report
Well so far we are showing something kids
8:37pm
AdelaideDocker said | 8:37pm | ! Report
GOAL PORT
Charlie Dixon hits straight back with a goal.
That’s hit eight disposal of the match, for three goals.
Phenomenal stuff from Dixon tonight – he’s scored all three of his teams goals.
Port: 3.1 (19)
West Coast: 7.2 (44)
8:35pm
AdelaideDocker said | 8:35pm | ! Report
GOAL WEST COAST
Cripps has marked, and that’s really not what Port needs.
Woah, that’s a powerful kick from Cripps – straight through the big sticks!
Just when Port’s getting into this game, the dominant Eagles hit back with two quick goals.
Port: 2.1 (13)
West Coast: 7.2 (44)
8:35pm
Geoff from Bruce Stadium said | 8:35pm | ! Report
Port incredibly soft here. The Eagles have a great record at Adelaide Oval for some reason.
8:34pm
Ronan O'Connell said | 8:34pm | ! Report
Dominant stuff from Eagles. Port look lost.
8:33pm
AdelaideDocker said | 8:33pm | ! Report
GOAL WEST COAST
Port’s certainly performing a helluva lot better than the first quarter, but that’s an untimely (for them, at least) goal to their opposition.
It’s Darling, and the 150th gamer has booted three thus far.
Port: 2.1 (13)
West Coast: 6.2 (38)