Port Adelaide Power vs West Coast Eagles live stream: How to watch the AFL Finals online or on TV

It’s do or die for the Port Adelaide Power and West Coast Eagles as they fight to stay alive in the AFL finals series. Want to know how to live stream the match or watch it on TV? The The Roar tells you how.

The last match of the AFL finals’ first week begins at 7:50pm (AEST) on Saturday, September 9.

These sides clashed twice in 2017, with the away team prevailing on both occasions. The Eagles escaped the Adelaide Oval with a 10-point win in Round 7, before Port got some revenge in Round 16 with a 32-point triumph at Domain Stadium.

The only final these sides have played together came almost exactly ten years ago, with the Power winning a thrilling qualifying final by just three points.

How to watch the match on TV

Both free-to-air broadcaster Channel Seven and pay-TV provider Foxtel will be televising this game live.

Channel Seven’s coverage will roll straight on from the Sydney-Essendon final earlier in the day, with the coverage scheduled to begin at 7pm (AEST).

If you’re watching in New South Wales or the ACT, you’ll need to switch over from Seven proper to 7mate after the Swans-Bombers game finishes, while both games are on 7mate in Queensland.

Foxtel, through Fox Footy (504), will also tack their pre-game coverage straight on to the end of their Swans-Dons wrap-up, with coverage to begin at 7pm before the match begins at 7:50pm. Fox Footy’s coverage will have no ad breaks during play.

You will need a valid Foxtel subscription with both the base entertainment and sports packages.

How to live stream the match online

You can live stream the match via Foxtel Now, a paid service that allows you to stream Foxtel channels.

Alternatively, if you already have a Foxtel service with Sports access at home, you should be able to live stream the match through the Foxtel App for free.

The AFL Live Pass is accessed directly through the AFL app or the AFL’s website. If you are on a post-paid mobile contract with Telstra, you may be able to access this service both free of charge and data-free.

As with every AFL game, The Roar will be covering the match with a live blog, highlights and all other news and updates.