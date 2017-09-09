Storm survive serious scare from energetic Eels, confirm home prelim

In a fitting celebration of the three hundred and fifty-six game career of Cameron Smith, the Melbourne Storm have ground out a wonderful win against the Parramatta Eels, despite being pushed to the brink.
Three tries apiece gives a fair indication of the close nature of the game yet there was something a little special about the performance of the Storm in the second half.
Parramatta began the game well and tried to use line speed to pressure the clinical Melbourne attack, which started with seven line breaks early and looked to have the contest under control.
However, the Eels were able to weather that storm before starting to impart their own frantic tempo on the contest and take control of the last twenty minutes of the first half.
The sin-binning of Cameron Munster, after a professional foul, aided their cause and the visitors were able to convert on the scoreboard and take the lead going into the break.
Completion rates would have been the focus of Craig Bellamy at half-time, as his side were sitting at an abysmal 64.7 per cent after managing to fumble their way through a pressurised half were the Eels consistently challenged them.
The Eels needed to replicate their impressive ball control from the first-half in the second and continue to pressure the Storm yet things panned out very differently to what coach Arthur had laid out for his troops.
The Storm found their mojo and began completing sets with more regularity and the Eels began coughing the ball up in poor field position.
The Storm were able to take advantage with two second half tries and a penalty goal before the Eels hit back late with a try that kept the contest close, right up to the final whistle.
All in all, the kicking games of both teams were poor and the ball control stats will be an issue for both coaches.
Melbourne now take a break and rest for a week, potentially sharpening up their attack that looked a little rusty or clunky against the Eels.
For the visitors, they await their opponent for next weekend. If they reproduce the effort they showed today, they would consider themselves a good chance of advancing into a third week of the finals.
September 9th 2017 @ 6:17pm
republican said | September 9th 2017 @ 6:17pm | ! Report
Shame.
A victory for the plastic tele concoction, the Storm.
Is there a solitary product of Vic GR in this side?
September 9th 2017 @ 6:17pm
Duncan Smith said | September 9th 2017 @ 6:17pm | ! Report
I’m sure any minute now the Parra fans will be here blowing up that Radradra was allowed to score off a forward pass.
September 9th 2017 @ 6:34pm
Adam said | September 9th 2017 @ 6:34pm | ! Report
Any mintue now…
September 9th 2017 @ 6:28pm
Rod said | September 9th 2017 @ 6:28pm | ! Report
As a storm fan im blowing up deluxe about the first try from a great pass from Curtis Brady.
September 9th 2017 @ 6:46pm
Paul said | September 9th 2017 @ 6:46pm | ! Report
The Storm go rolling on, just a shame that they can only win by forward passes, grub tactics & feigning to get penalties.
September 9th 2017 @ 6:55pm
Joe said | September 9th 2017 @ 6:55pm | ! Report
I thought it was a great game and the Eels certainly did their fans proud and unlucky not to get the win. Storm played patches of brilliant football which was enough to get them in front and then their defense won the game for them. I actually think this game will do the Storm a world of good and would be a big wake up call that they are not the raging favorites and still need to turn up to win games. Also what a great try to start the 2nd half by the Storm, went through 10 pairs of hands in the last tackle and the support just kept turning up. Also Billy Slater has already made a big difference compared to last years campaign. Force a couple of penalties…some dumb e.g. Mau’u running him off the ball when he wasn’t even a chance to get to the contest but what sets him apart is his effort for his try, he actually runs forward as he wants a kick from Munster but by the time the ball got to Josh Ado-Carr he had run back and made himself live for the kick through and then went and scored the try…most players once they run through the line just wait and watch the play unfold. Great player and good to have him back for this series.