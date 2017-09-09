Sydney Swans vs Essendon Bombers: AFL Finals live scores, blog

The Sydney Swans are beginning what could be a very memorable finals campaign for the club, but before any of that they must overcome their first hurdle, the Essendon Bombers.

Join The Roar for score updates and a blog of the second elimination final on Saturday afternoon, live from the SCG, starting from 4:20pm AEST.

Sydney have made some bold calls ahead of this match, dropping Kurt Tippet and Will Hayward, as well as Harry Cunningham, in order to bring back a strong trio of Dane Rampe, Tom Papley and Sam Naismith.

Essendon have dropped Heath Hocking and Jayden Laverde from their side, and replaced them with a gun player at either end – Orazio Fantasia and Michael Hurley.

However, the Bombers haven’t been able to get back in Cale Hooker, which means Joe Daniher may find himself as the lone tall target in the forward line, unless James Stewart rises to the occasion.

Prediction

This match features two teams that I’ve given a serious thumbs up to at different points in the season.

At the start of the year I said the Bombers would surprise us all and play finals. I don’t mean to harp on about it, but it’s like the one pre-season prediction I actually got right, so there.

After their Round 17 win, I declared the Sydney Swans my new premiership favourites. They’re just one of a few good teams in the mix, but I’m still leaning towards them as the side most capable of going all the way.

So which of two makes the cut this time around? The Dons are dangerous, but the Swans can go further, and they’re less likely to be satisfied just with having made it this far.

Sydney Swans to win by 24.

Join The Roar for score updates and a blog of the second elimination final between the Sydney Swans and the Essendon Bombers on Saturday afternoon, live from the SCG, starting from 4:20pm AEST.