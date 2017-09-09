Sydney Swans vs Essendon Bombers AFL Finals start time, date, venue, squads, broadcast information

The Sydney Swans and Essendon Bombers are fighting for the right to play next week, with the loser done and dusted for this year. The match is scheduled to start at 4:20pm (AEST) on Saturday, September 9.

Sydney have made one of the most stunning turnarounds in the history of the AFL, becoming the first team in competition history to qualify for the finals after starting the season 0-6.

They’re not just here to make up the numbers though, with their terrifying recent form leading many to suggest they’re a legitimate chance of going all the way this year.

It’s been quite the turnaround for Essendon too, with the club qualifying for the finals just one year after the ASADA suspensions saw them claim 2016’s wooden spoon.

The Bombers have not won at the SCG since 2009 though, with their one-point loss at the ground this year particularly heartbreaking.

Kick-off: 4:20pm (AEST), Saturday September 9

Venue: SCG, Sydney

TV: Live, Seven, Fox Footy 504

Online: Live, Foxtel Now, AFL Live Pass

Betting: Sydney $1.20, Essendon $4.80

All-Time Head-to-Head: Essendon 130, Sydney 87, 1 draw

Finals Head-to-Head: Essendon 5, Sydney 2

Last Meeting: Sydney 11.20 (86) def. Essendon 12.13 (85) – Round 14, 2017

Teams

Sydney Swans

IN: Sam Naismith, Dan Hannebery, Tom Papley

OUT: Harry Cunningham (Omitted), Will Hayward (Omitted), Kurt Tippett (Omitted)

B: Nick Smith, Heath Grundy, Dane Rampe

HB: Callum Mills, Lewis Melican, Jarrad McVeigh

C: Jake Lloyd, Josh P. Kennedy, Isaac Heeney

HF: George Hewett, Lance Franklin, Gary Rohan

F: Kieren Jack, Callum Sinclair, Sam Reid

FOL: Sam Naismith, Luke Parker, Dan Hannebery

I/C: Zak Jones, Nic Newman, Tom Papley, Dean Towers

EMG: Aliir Aliir, Harry Cunningham, Daniel Robinson

Essendon Bombers

IN: Orazio Fantasia, Michael Hurley

OUT: Jayden Laverde (Omitted), Cale Hooker (Leg)

B: James Kelly, Michael Hartley, Mark Baguley

HB: Andrew McGrath, Patrick Ambrose, Conor McKenna

C: Jobe Watson, Darcy Parish, Brendon Goddard

HF: Zach Merrett, James Stewart, Martin Gleeson

F: Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti, Joe Daniher, Joshua Begley

FOL: Tom Bellchambers, David Zaharakis, Dyson Heppell

I/C: Orazio Fantasia, Michael Hurley, David Myers, Travis Colyer

EMG: Jayden Laverde, Heath Hocking, Shaun McKernan

Broadcast Information

Both Channel Seven and Fox Footy 504 will be broadcasting this match live in Australia.

Pre-match coverage begins at 3:30pm (AEST) on Channel Seven – 7mate in Queensland – before the game itself begins at 4:20pm.

Fox Footy 504 will also have live coverage beginning with the pre-game from 3:30pm.

Foxtel’s streaming service Foxtel Now is one of the options if you’d prefer to stream the game.

You can also stream the Foxtel coverage through the Foxtel App if you have an existing Foxtel service with the Sports package.

An AFL Live Pass is the other way to stream the game.