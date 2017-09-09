Sydney Swans vs Essendon Bombers live stream: How to watch the AFL Finals online or on TV

The Sydney Swans will renew hostilities with the Essendon Bombers when they do battle in an elimination final at the SCG. The Roar has you covered with this guide on live streaming the match online and watching it on TV.
The sold-out SCG thriller begins at 4:20pm (AEST) on Saturday, September 9.
In one of the matches of the 2017 home and away season, the Swans completed an astonishing fourth-quarter comeback to pip the Bombers by a solitary point after the siren in Round 14.
The finals history between these teams is best remembered by Tony Lockett’s behind after the siren in a one-point Sydney win in the 1996 preliminary final. The Dons got their revenge in 1999 with a 69-point qualifying final win.
How to watch the match on TV
The entire first week of the finals will see all matches broadcast simultaneously only free-to-air broadcaster Channel Seven and pay-TV provider Foxtel.
Channel Seven will have pre-game coverage from 3:30pm (AEST), before the match begins properly at 4:20pm. The match will be on Seven’s main channel in all regions except for Queensland, where it will be on 7mate.
If you have valid Foxtel subscription – with sports channels included – you can watch the game on Fox Footy (504).
Like Seven, their pre-match coverage also begins at 3:30pm, although Foxtel’s football coverage is ad-free from siren-to-siren.
How to live stream the match online
You can live stream the match via Foxtel Now, a paid service that allows you to stream Foxtel channels.
Alternatively, if you already have a Foxtel service with Sports access at home, you should be able to live stream the match through the Foxtel App for free.
An AFL Live Pass can be purchased directly through the AFL website or app. Telstra post-paid mobile customers can get this service free as part of their mobile plan, which will also not use any of their data.
The Roar will, of course, be covering the match with a live blog, highlights and all other relevant news and events.
