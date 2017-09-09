It’s a draw! Wallabies and Boks tie on 23-all

The Wallabies and Springboks have played out just their second draw in history with the sides holding on for a breathtaking 23-all tie in Perth.
It was a game of errors, mistakes and scrappy rugby for the most part but the contest came alive in the second half thanks to a see-saw of momentum and field position late in the game.
A charged down drop goal attempt from Elton Jantjies after the fulltime siren was the final chance gone begging for the Springboks who remain undefeated in 2017.
The Wallabies, on the other hand, remain winless in the Rugby Championship, giving up a 10-point lead in the second stanza to share the points.
The first half was certainly a game of rugby you wouldn’t be showing someone new to the sport as the Wallabies struggled to figure out the lineout, being beaten at scrum time as well for the most part.
After sharing early penalty goals and a 3-3 scoreline, Jesse Kriel scored the first try of the game, bagging a breakaway meat pie off a turnover in the ruck, something the Boks dominated with most of the night.
It was short-lived glory though with the Wallabies hitting back off the next kickoff thanks to a bit of Kurtley Beale magic through a sea of defenders to bring the scores back to level.
Australia were able to take a 13-10 lead into the halftime break thanks to a second penalty goal to Bernard Foley.
Both sides came out of the sheds with a higher-intensity game with both sides of the park looking to break away with the contest.
Tatafu Polota-Nau was the beneficiary early in the second 40 of a beautiful rolling maul that went completely against the run of play in the scrum and maul for the rest of the night.
The Boks, trailing by 10, pounced on another penalty goal opportunity before running rampant with the rolling maul just minutes later to score a try of their own and take the lead with time running out.
Foley’s fifth and final successful shot on goal evened things up at 23 a piece with 10 minutes to go.
Frantic and hugely entertaining final stages of the game couldn’t find a winning play from either side as penalties continued to haunt both sides at competing ends of the park.
South Africa give up their lead at the top of the Championship standings after the All Blacks got up over the Pumas.
For Australia, they just move ahead of the Argentines with this draw and a bonus point to their name.
September 9th 2017 @ 10:06pm
Tissot Time said | September 9th 2017 @ 10:06pm | ! Report
Beale mouthing off at an injured player. Really classy!?
September 9th 2017 @ 10:11pm
elvis said | September 9th 2017 @ 10:11pm | ! Report
It looked like he was asking if he was ok, if it’s the one I am thinking of. The bloke who stayed down until it wasn’t going to reviewed for a penalty and then he made a miraculous recovery?
September 9th 2017 @ 10:18pm
Blinky Bill of Bellingen said | September 9th 2017 @ 10:18pm | ! Report
It looked to me like he was asking if he was okay too. He’s too nice a bloke to rubbish someone when he’s down.
September 9th 2017 @ 10:17pm
Cynical Play said | September 9th 2017 @ 10:17pm | ! Report
Toughen up puff
September 9th 2017 @ 10:07pm
Dainis said | September 9th 2017 @ 10:07pm | ! Report
I’m so disappointed in the Boks. The draw was not what I was expecting. Should have won by a quite a margin. Thanks for ruining my day.
September 9th 2017 @ 10:10pm
Adsa said | September 9th 2017 @ 10:10pm | ! Report
Imagine the pride Clown had with a tah backrow forthe last 20. Giving players an expexperience that he never could.
September 9th 2017 @ 10:11pm
Toulouse-Lautrec said | September 9th 2017 @ 10:11pm | ! Report
Nothing to get exicited about. Waratahs one step forward, two steps back.
Same issues. Hannigan is just a ridiculous selection. Foley is not good enough at ten. Set piece is attrocious. Backrow too soft. Tactical kicking abysmal.
Worst Wallaby team I’ve watched in 30 years.
Need a new coach with a new plan. The players are there. The enterprise to play the best players in the best positions are not.
Positives – geee, err, Beale going well. Needs to be at 10. McMahon a beast, but being made too work too hard due to our non ball carrying backrow. (hooper carries, but gets thrown backwards 20m in contact)
September 9th 2017 @ 10:13pm
Bib said | September 9th 2017 @ 10:13pm | ! Report
Beat of a wallaby back row tonight
September 9th 2017 @ 10:14pm
Cynical Play said | September 9th 2017 @ 10:14pm | ! Report
Hooper and Folau. Both with try saving tackles in the last 20. Saved the game.
But the WBs were exposed in the set piece and had little backline penetration. PSA targeted Speights wing in the first half and showed me why he is a one dimensional winger – not a modern winger, cannot kick and poor positional play. An admirable warrior, but ultimately a liability. Hodge is better, good angle runner, can catch and kick. Folau can catch, run,not kick..only works if Beale is back or the wingers can catch and kick.
Hannigan must be released back into NRC. He’s out of his depth, though the fittest forward outside of Hooper. He got through alot of work but not battle hardened, and lacks aggression. Poor scrummager and limp at the ruck.
Good game. Fair result.