It’s a draw! Wallabies and Boks tie on 23-all

The Wallabies and Springboks have played out just their second draw in history with the sides holding on for a breathtaking 23-all tie in Perth.

It was a game of errors, mistakes and scrappy rugby for the most part but the contest came alive in the second half thanks to a see-saw of momentum and field position late in the game.

A charged down drop goal attempt from Elton Jantjies after the fulltime siren was the final chance gone begging for the Springboks who remain undefeated in 2017.

The Wallabies, on the other hand, remain winless in the Rugby Championship, giving up a 10-point lead in the second stanza to share the points.

The first half was certainly a game of rugby you wouldn’t be showing someone new to the sport as the Wallabies struggled to figure out the lineout, being beaten at scrum time as well for the most part.

After sharing early penalty goals and a 3-3 scoreline, Jesse Kriel scored the first try of the game, bagging a breakaway meat pie off a turnover in the ruck, something the Boks dominated with most of the night.

It was short-lived glory though with the Wallabies hitting back off the next kickoff thanks to a bit of Kurtley Beale magic through a sea of defenders to bring the scores back to level.

Australia were able to take a 13-10 lead into the halftime break thanks to a second penalty goal to Bernard Foley.

Both sides came out of the sheds with a higher-intensity game with both sides of the park looking to break away with the contest.

Tatafu Polota-Nau was the beneficiary early in the second 40 of a beautiful rolling maul that went completely against the run of play in the scrum and maul for the rest of the night.

The Boks, trailing by 10, pounced on another penalty goal opportunity before running rampant with the rolling maul just minutes later to score a try of their own and take the lead with time running out.

Foley’s fifth and final successful shot on goal evened things up at 23 a piece with 10 minutes to go.

Frantic and hugely entertaining final stages of the game couldn’t find a winning play from either side as penalties continued to haunt both sides at competing ends of the park.

South Africa give up their lead at the top of the Championship standings after the All Blacks got up over the Pumas.

For Australia, they just move ahead of the Argentines with this draw and a bonus point to their name.