Wallabies vs Springboks live stream: How to watch Australia vs South Africa Rugby Championship live online or on TV

The Wallabies continue their Rugby Championship campaign with a match against the Springboks in Perth on Saturday night. If you’re looking to watch the game, we’ve got all the info on how to do so right here.
TV
The match will be broadcast both on free-to-air TV via Channel Ten, and on Foxtel via Fox Sports 1.
Channel Ten’s broadcast will begin at approximately 7:30pm AEST before the kick-off at 8pm AEST, and will wrap up at about 10:15pm AEST.
Fox Sports 1’s broadcast will also begin at approximately 7:30pm AEST, and will conclude a little later at around 10:30pm AEST.
Live stream
You can live stream Foxtel’s coverage of the match via Foxtel Now, a paid service that allows you to live stream Foxtel channels to your PC, tablet, or mobile phone.
If you already have a Foxtel TV subscription at home with sports access, you should be able to live stream the match via the Foxtel App.
You can also live stream Channel Ten’s coverage of the match live and free on the Tenplay website, or via the Tenplay app on your tablet or mobile phone.
