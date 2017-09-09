Wallabies vs Springboks: Rugby Championship live scores, blog

The Wallabies are looking to ride the momentum of their instant classic against the All Blacks two weeks ago when they play host to the undefeated Springboks in Perth. Catch all the live scores, highlights and action on The Roar from 8pm (AEST).

Australia’s near-miss in Dunedin wasn’t enough to break the Bledisloe drought but it has sprung renewed life into the Wallabies and Australian rugby in what has been a very trying 2017.

A heartbreaking Beauden Barrett try in the dying moments handed Australia a 35-29 defeat and their third loss from their last four games, coming off a shaky June International window.

They sit third in The Rugby Championship without a win to their name and the one bonus point.

On the other side of the coin, the Springboks are coming into the game fresh off two breezy wins over Argentina and remain undefeated this year.

It’s been a big leap for South Africa after a tumultuous year in 2016, suffering one of the worst periods in the nation’s rugby history.

After sweeping France in June with a 3-0 series victory, the Boks ran through Argentina twice to get their Championship campaign off to the perfect start.

They built off their 37-15 win in Port Elizabeth with a 23-41 run in Salta on the road to leave them sitting on top of the Championship standings, a tournament they have never won since progressing from the Tri-Nations.

The Springboks hold the wood over Australia in recent times, winning five of their last eight games against each other, including the last meeting between these two, an 18-10 win in Pretoria last year.

Historically the Boks come out on top again, winning 46 to the Wallabies 36 in the all-time head to head.

Team News

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika has made a few changes for their third Test of the tournament, with Dane Haylett-Petty being the key alteration.

The South African-born back has been ruled out for the rest of the year with a bicep injury, opening the door for Reece Hodge to start out on the wing in his place.

Veteran hooker Stephen Moore will also miss out but with more pleasant reasoning as he awaits the birth of his child.

Tatafu Polota-Nau will pack into the scrum with the No.2 jersey in his stead, with Rebels hooker Jordan Uelese comes onto the bench and will make his international debut.

Allan Alaalatoa and Sekope Kepu have switched places from the All Blacks Test with the later getting the starting spot in the front row.

Adam Coleman is the final change to the scrum, returning from injury to take lock and push Rob Simmons back to the bench.

South Africa have just made the two changes, including the return of Ross Cronje from injury after missing the second Argentina Test.

The sharp halfback will come straight back into the No. 9 role, joining Handre Pollard as the two additions to the side.

Pollard will come off the bench, replacing second-rower Franco Mostert who has been rested, meaning Pieter-Steph du Toit will take the starting spot at lock.

Prediction

Both sides are coming into the game with vastly different fortunes this year and, while the Wallabies played their hearts out in Dunedin, are still without key results.

They’ve pieced together some very good halves of rugby, but they aren’t playing the whole game and that is costing them dearly at the moment and even back in June.

South African rugby has been reborn from the ashes of 2016 and it wouldn’t surprise me to see them continue their role in Perth.

It will be a very tight affair and a hard one to pick, but I think the Wallabies ability to let up for long periods of time will come to hurt them again.

South Africa to win by 5