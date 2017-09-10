A-League Phoenix lose to Sydney club side

A-League side Wellington have lost to National Premier Leagues NSW side Blacktown City in the first game of their three-match pre-season tour.

The Phoenix were well short of full strength in the 2-1 defeat to their semi-professional opponents.

All goals were scored in the first half.

Midfielder Alex Rufer put Wellington in front with a sharp strike from the edge of the box.

Blacktown struck back when striker Joey Gibbs volleyed the ball into the net after a goal-mouth scramble.

The winner came from the penalty spot in the 40th minute after defender Ryan Lowry was deemed to have fouled an opponent.

Gibbs made no mistake from 12 yards for his second goal of the game.

Phoenix coach Darije Kalezic made changes in the second half including the 70th minute introduction of Serbian striker Andrija Kaludjerovic for his club debut.

The remaining matches of Wellington’s New South Wales tour are against A-League rivals.

They face Central Coast in Lisarow on Tuesday and Newcastle in Cessnock on Saturday.

The A-League season commences on Friday, October 6.