Canberra Vikings vs Perth Spirit: NRC live scores

The Canberra Vikings are set to take on reigning premiers the Perth Spirit in round two of the NRC. The match will be played at Viking Park on September 10, at 1pm (AEST). Join The Roar for live scores from the match.

Both teams made successful starts to their 2017 campaigns, registering good wins in their respective matches.

The Vikings will have the luxury of playing at home for the second week in a row, and, if last week’s result proves anything, it will be a major advantage. The Vikings scored seven tries on the way to beating Queensland Country, 48-40.

The Spirit kicked off their premiership defence, also scoring seven tries against a valiant Melbourne Rising. They collectively made 15 offloads for the game, which contributed to a number of the tries scored.

Players to watch

Wharenui Hawera – Vikings: Coming from a solid debut season as the starting flyhalf for the Brumbies in Super Rugby season, Hawera was instrumental in the Vikings round one victory. Just as he did with the Brumbies, Hawera is confident taking on the defensive line with a strong step and offload. On the weekend he was fairly successful with the boot, hitting six from eight attempts.

Jonno Lance – Spirit: Lance will direct his championship team from flyhalf and the battle between him and Hawera may dictate the game. The 2015 NRC player of the year has strong form will be an instrumental figure in the Spirit’s premiership defence.

Prediction

Although the Spirit has made an impressive start to the season, the Vikings should utilize their home advantage and put in a very strong performance.

Vikings to win 30-22