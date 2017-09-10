Cronulla Sharks vs North Queensland Cowboys live stream: How to watch the NRL Finals online or on TV

The NRL’s last two premiers in the Cronulla Sharks and North Queensland Cowboys fight to stay alive in 2017. The The Roar‘s has instructions on live streaming the elimination final or watching it on TV.

The rematch of last season’s preliminiary final gets underway at 4:10pm (AEST) on Sunday, September 10.

Cronulla did the double on North Queensland in 2017, winning 18-14 at Shark Park in Round 11, before getting the job done in Townsville 26-16 in Round 24.

These sides have also met in three of the last four finals series. The Sharks triumphed in 2013’s elimination final 20-18 and last year’s preliminary final 32-20, but the Cowboys enjoyed a 39-0 romp in a 2015 semi final.

How to watch the match on TV

This match will be available to watch live on either Channel Nine or Fox League (502).

Channel Nine’s will begin pre-game coverage at 3:30pm, with the match itself beginning at 4:10pm. The match will be broadcast on Channel Nine itself in NSW, Queensland, the ACT and NT, while viewers in Victoria, SA, WA and Tasmania will need to switch to 9Gem.

Fox League (502) will be televising Holden Cup finals matches throughout the day on Sunday, although they will eventually switch to pre-match coverage for this game between 3-3:30pm.

To enjoy their ad-free during play coverage, you will need a valid Foxtel subscription.

How to live stream the match online

If you prefer the live stream experience to watching it on TV, you have two options available to you.

The first is an NRL live pass. This can be purchased from the NRL’s website or app and allows you to live stream NRL matches through those channels.

If you’re a post-paid Telstra mobile customer you may be eligible to receive this subscription both free of charge and data usage.

You can also live stream the match via Foxtel Now, a paid service that allows you to stream Foxtel channels.

Alternatively, if you already have a Foxtel service with Sports access at home, you should be able to live stream the match through the Foxtel App for free.

