Cronulla Sharks vs North Queensland Cowboys: NRL Finals live scores, blog

Reigning premiers the Cronulla Sharks will go into their elimination final as red-hot favourites, but standing in their way are the always brave North Queensland Cowboys. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 4:10pm (AEST).
While the Sharks are always there and abouts, the Cowboys have had to fight every step of the way in the run to the finals. They snuck into the top eight, holding their spot with the Dragons losing to the Bulldogs in the final round.
Brave is the word used to describe North Queensland’s season. No Johnathan Thurston and no Matt Scott hurt them, but they have had a slew of other injuries throughout the season, particularly over the last two months.
A gutsy comeback win against the Tigers in Round 25 helped their retain their spot, and while they lost to the Broncos in Round 26, this is a side who have worked hard every step of the way.
They have had to fight for wins, their forwards have stood up when it’s counted most. Jason Taumalolo, who has averaged more than 200 metres per game has led from the front, and been backed up well by Scott Bolton, Gavin Cooper and John Asiata throughout.
Along with their bench forwards, who have been led in recent weeks by veteran Shaun Fensom, the whole pack must be at the top of their game.
If there’s one thing you know you’ll get from the Sharks, it’s a grinding, gritty sort of game. Andre Fifita, Luke Lewis, Wade Graham and Paul Gallen will make sure of it. They will ensure it’s low-scoring and played through the middle third of the field.
The problem for the Sharks, who missed out on a top four spot, finishing fourth is that they have looked fatigued, and the form of James Maloney has been inconsistent at best.
Maloney has been trying to force plays, and it’s led to the Sharks having to do more defence than they otherwise would have in most games this season. If he and Chad Townsend can’t control things, then it’ll bring the Cowboys big pack right into this game.
Despite that, the Sharks have other attacking weapons. Graham and Lewis themselves have both been in good form, while young gun Valentine Holmes is a sensational runner of the ball at the back.
Prediction
The Sharks haven’t been setting the world on fire, but the Cowboys simply won’t have the petrol to go with Cronulla. Their injuries have caught up with them, and they will be knocked out in a close one.
Sharks by 4.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of this elimination final from 4:10pm (AEST) and don’t forget to add a comment below
4:30pm
Scott Pryde said | 4:30pm | ! Report
15′ – The Sharks bring it away off the scrum through Beale, then it’s Prior and Lewis carting through the middle with strong runs up to halfway. Gallen the next, then it’s Townsend turning Fifita inside with a strong run. Last play and Maloney kicks on the run for the corner and Feldt links up with Martin who is smoked by Lewis.
Sharks 6
Cowboys 0
4:28pm
Scott Pryde said | 4:28pm | ! Report
14′ – The Cowboys start this set on halfway. It’s Bolton with the opening run into a three-man tackle, before Fensom takes on the line. Switch from left to right as Coote takes on the line and goes inside 30, before Granville goes back across the ruck and throws an ordinary forward pass. Good defensive pressure from Fifita.
Sharks 6
Cowboys 0
4:27pm
Scott Pryde said | 4:27pm | ! Report
13′ – Penalty for the Cowboys now.
Sharks 6
Cowboys 0
4:26pm
Scott Pryde said | 4:26pm | ! Report
12′ – Leutele goes from dummy half for the Sharks, then it’s Beale running forward. Great carry from Fifita who is almost back to halfway, before they spread right and look to attack the short side, Lewis stopped on halfway. Townsend kicks on the last and finds the sideline down in the corner.
Great set out of their own end from the Sharks after defending their own line.
Sharks 6
Cowboys 0
4:25pm
Scott Pryde said | 4:25pm | ! Report
11′ – From the restart, it’s Taumalolo going at the posts, then a ball to the left and Bolton is taken to ground by Prior and Gallen. Now a play around the back and Morgan wraps around Taumalolo, before Linnett is almost over. Fensom back to the sticks, then Coote kicks early and Holmes streaks of the other way.
Sharks 6
Cowboys 0
4:25pm
Scott Pryde said | 4:25pm | ! Report
10′ – The Cowboys on the attack. It’s an inside ball off the scrum from Morgan to Cooper and then Winterstein who is almost over under the posts. Spread right and Maloney (surprise, surprise) gives away the penalty.
Sharks 6
Cowboys 0
4:23pm
Scott Pryde said | 4:23pm | ! Report
9′ – It’s Linnett away from the scrum for the Cowboys, before Lowe and Taumalolo come over halfway. Granville goes right for Cooper, then it’s a short ball at the line from Morgan to Lowe who is 20 out. Last play and it’s Morgan bombing for the corner – the ball has been knocked on by Bird in the challenge as well.
Cowboys scrum ten out.
4:22pm
Scott Pryde said | 4:22pm | ! Report
7′ – The Sharks start this set on halfway, and it’s Lewis and Gallen with the first couple of runs. Now a shift left and a floating pass to Feki has been called.
Looked back out of the hands from Holmes. It floated forward, but it was backwards.
Sharks 6
Cowboys 0
4:21pm
Zedman said | 4:21pm | ! Report
Try for mine, these finals are now known as bunkers.
4:21pm
Scott Pryde said | 4:21pm | ! Report
6′ – The Cowboys are back to halfway in a couple, then it’s Cooper and Taumalolo charging forward. Great run from Taumalolo, as he picks up a good ten post contact metres from a standing start. Coote bombs on the last and Beale stays in the field of play, before the Cowboys give away a penalty.
Sharks 6
Cowboys 0
4:20pm
Oingo Boingo said | 4:20pm | ! Report
gotta love a bit of controversy
4:20pm
Scott Pryde said | 4:20pm | ! Report
5′ – Back underway and it’s a very deep kick-off. Prior brings it back, trapped in his own 10 before Fifita gets involved in a big collision with Lowe. Gallen gets out of the red zone, then it’s a spread left with Brailey getting things moving to Graham. They stay down the short side with Brailey running to halfway, before Townsend kicks long, picks out Coote and he links with Winterstein to bring it back.
Sharks 6
Cowboys 0