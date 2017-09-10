NRL semi-finals preliminary finals fixtures – who plays who where and when

The first week of the NRL finals is done, and the fixture for the semi-finals and preliminary finals is taking shape.

Week 2 Second Semi-final: Brisbane Broncos vs Penrith Panthers

7:55pm AEST Friday 15 September, Suncorp Stadium First Semi-final: Parramatta Eels vs North Queensland Cowboys

7:40pm AEST Saturday 16 September, ANZ Stadium Week 3 First Preliminary Final: Melbourne Storm vs TBA (Broncos or Panthers)

7:55pm AEST Friday 22 September, AAMI Park Second Preliminary Final: Sydney Roosters vs TBA (Eels or Cowboys)

7:40pm AEST Saturday 23 September, Allianz Stadium

The Brisbane Broncos, having lost to the Sydney Roosters in a nailbiter on Friday night, will host a semi-final at Suncorp Stadium next week, and have again been given the Friday night slot.

They’ll be up against the Penrith Panthers, who score an upset win over the Manly Sea Eagles to eliminate them from the competition.

The Parramatta Eels, having narrowly fallen short of an upset win against the Melbourne Storm, will host a semi-final as well, on Saturday night at ANZ Stadium.

They’ll play the North Queensland Cowboys, after they sensationally won an extra-time elimination final over the Cronulla Sharks on Sunday.

The Melbourne Storm will host a preliminary final at AAMI Park on Friday night after they bye this week. Their opponent will be the winner of the match between the Broncos and the Panthers.

The Sydney Roosters will host the other of the two preliminary finals, on a Saturday night, at Allianz Stadium. They’ll be up against either the Parramatta Eels or the North Queensland Cowboys.