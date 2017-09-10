Roar Forum: What changes should the Wallabies make for Argentina?

Well, the Wallabies may not have lost, but after a 23-all draw with the Springboks on Saturday night, they still find themselves winless in the Rugby Championship.
That’s something that the side will be looking to reverse in as quick a fashion as possible, and a match against Los Pumas next week gives them the perfect chance.
It was a bit of a different Wallabies side this week – Stephen Moore was unavailable, and Jordan Uelese made his debut off the bench.
What changes should the Wallabies make to the team before they come up against Argentina in a week’s time?
For the answer to that all-important question, Roarers, we’re turning things over to you.
Which of this week’s players have earned another go next time around, and which of them are headed back to the chalkboard?
Who deserves to come right in, and who should be made to earn their place?
In short – who comes in, who goes out?
There will, we bet, be a variety of opinions on the matter, and in this week’s Roar Forum you are invited to let us know in the comments what yours is.
For your reference, here’s the full team from the Test on Saturday night:
Wallabies team versus Springboks
1. Scott Sio (34 Tests)
2. Tatafu Polota-Nau (73 Tests)
3. Sekope Kepu (82 Tests)
4. Rory Arnold (14 Tests)
5. Adam Coleman (13 Tests)
6. Ned Hanigan (5 Tests)
7. Michael Hooper (c) (70 Tests)
8. Sean McMahon (17 Tests)
9. Will Genia (80 Tests)
10. Bernard Foley (47 Tests)
11. Reece Hodge (15 Tests)
12. Kurtley Beale (62 Tests)
13. Tevita Kuridrani (49 Tests)
14. Henry Speight (14 Tests)
15. Israel Folau (57 Tests)
Reserves
16. Jordan Uelese (Debut)
17. Tom Robertson (11 Tests)
18. Allan Alaalatoa (14 Tests)
19. Rob Simmons (73 Tests)
20. Jack Dempsey (1 Test)
21. Nick Phipps (53 Tests)
22. Samu Kerevi (9 Tests)
23. Curtis Rona (1 Test)
What changes do you want to see for the next Test? Let the debate begin!
September 10th 2017 @ 9:46am
Bib said | September 10th 2017 @ 9:46am | ! Report
Just watched the game again.
Honestly what is the point of our backrow. Three lightweights that do nothing.
September 10th 2017 @ 10:15am
QED said | September 10th 2017 @ 10:15am | ! Report
@Bib
>>>Honestly what is the point of our backrow. Three lightweights that do nothing.<<<.
Eloquent, erudite, concise. Enough said
QED
September 10th 2017 @ 10:24am
Rugby Tragic Too said | September 10th 2017 @ 10:24am | ! Report
watch it again with your eyes open this time
September 10th 2017 @ 9:50am
Noodles said | September 10th 2017 @ 9:50am | ! Report
The only change I’d like is a trial of Simmons at 6. We need more options in the lineout and more beef at the scrum. I’d also like to see if Simmons can carry consistently.
Otherwise it seems to me the team needs to settle into its patterns and eliminate the errors that are hampering its game. Last night it was mostly inaccuracy at the breakdown and penalties. Defence was quite good. Kicking game by Beale was an improvement. Folau on the other hand seemed pressured.
September 10th 2017 @ 10:11am
Connor33 said | September 10th 2017 @ 10:11am | ! Report
Yep, Simmons to 6. The only way to balance Pooper is to have a tall 6. We might as well start employing it now and perhaps have Simmons shave off a few kgs and get into more aerobic work.
Dempsey – get rid of him. He did nothing in the scrum. Or in general play.
Rona is dreadful, particularly when there are quality players like Banks at the Brumbies coming through the rugby system as oped to league players like Rona.
September 10th 2017 @ 9:52am
Wheelbarrow said | September 10th 2017 @ 9:52am | ! Report
Simmons to 6. Hannigan is too lite
Timani. To 8. McMahon on bench
Don’t like Phipps but Genia seems to pass the ball to no one so he needs to have a rest on the bench.
We have to find a 10
September 10th 2017 @ 9:56am
Me said | September 10th 2017 @ 9:56am | ! Report
Agree. We need to find a 10 that will unleash our backline.
September 10th 2017 @ 10:13am
Connor33 said | September 10th 2017 @ 10:13am | ! Report
Timani has to play at 8. The fact that Dempsey got in the starting 23 was a disgrace.
Dempsey was one of the reasons the scrum was lost at the half way mark, leading to the kick to make it. 23-20.
Cheika says: we need more maturity to close out games. Then why on earth play two immature players like Dempsey and Hanigan in the same test. At best, have one of them; but both his suicide.
September 10th 2017 @ 9:58am
deadwood said | September 10th 2017 @ 9:58am | ! Report
I expect Cheika was really disappointed having to put a Reds player on the field for 5 minutes at the end of the test, so I expect Kerevi to be dropped from the squad entirely again. It’s hard to even consider who should be in the side when it isn’t picked on form or any other discernible rational basis.
September 10th 2017 @ 10:23am
Rusty743 said | September 10th 2017 @ 10:23am | ! Report
Is it crazy to suggest that Beale starts at 10 for the Argies? Genia and Beale are the playmakers in this team, lets bring them together. Bring in a 12 to work with TK. We look dangerous when Beale has the ball in his hands.
September 10th 2017 @ 10:26am
Fionn said | September 10th 2017 @ 10:26am | ! Report
Same things as usual:
– Ned Flanders gotta go, Fardy (not possible), Higgers or Ross Haylett-Petty in at 6 (even Dempsey would probably have more impact, despite him not being my first choice)
– we’ve got to select a single 7 in the team, not two
– Speight is a really good Super Rugby level player, but he can’t replicate his form against the higher quality opposition on the international stage, Naivalu is the best option but Tom Banks is also an option or my preference Beale moved into the back 3
Biggest issue, no question, is the back-row. Any of the following Fardy/RHP/Higgers – Hooper/McMahon/Hardwick – Timani/Higgers would be a better option than what we have now.