Roar Forum: What changes should the Wallabies make for Argentina?

Well, the Wallabies may not have lost, but after a 23-all draw with the Springboks on Saturday night, they still find themselves winless in the Rugby Championship.

That’s something that the side will be looking to reverse in as quick a fashion as possible, and a match against Los Pumas next week gives them the perfect chance.

It was a bit of a different Wallabies side this week – Stephen Moore was unavailable, and Jordan Uelese made his debut off the bench.

What changes should the Wallabies make to the team before they come up against Argentina in a week’s time?

For the answer to that all-important question, Roarers, we’re turning things over to you.

Which of this week’s players have earned another go next time around, and which of them are headed back to the chalkboard?

Who deserves to come right in, and who should be made to earn their place?

In short – who comes in, who goes out?

There will, we bet, be a variety of opinions on the matter, and in this week’s Roar Forum you are invited to let us know in the comments what yours is.

For your reference, here’s the full team from the Test on Saturday night:

Wallabies team versus Springboks

1. Scott Sio (34 Tests)

2. Tatafu Polota-Nau (73 Tests)

3. Sekope Kepu (82 Tests)

4. Rory Arnold (14 Tests)

5. Adam Coleman (13 Tests)

6. Ned Hanigan (5 Tests)

7. Michael Hooper (c) (70 Tests)

8. Sean McMahon (17 Tests)

9. Will Genia (80 Tests)

10. Bernard Foley (47 Tests)

11. Reece Hodge (15 Tests)

12. Kurtley Beale (62 Tests)

13. Tevita Kuridrani (49 Tests)

14. Henry Speight (14 Tests)

15. Israel Folau (57 Tests) Reserves

16. Jordan Uelese (Debut)

17. Tom Robertson (11 Tests)

18. Allan Alaalatoa (14 Tests)

19. Rob Simmons (73 Tests)

20. Jack Dempsey (1 Test)

21. Nick Phipps (53 Tests)

22. Samu Kerevi (9 Tests)

23. Curtis Rona (1 Test)

What changes do you want to see for the next Test? Let the debate begin!