Sydney Rays vs Greater Sydney Rams: NRC live scores

The second local derby of round two of the NRC is between the Sydney Rays and the Greater Sydney Rams. Join The Roar for live scores from the game on September 10, 3pm (AAEST) at Macquarie University.

The Greater Sydney Rams made an impressive statement in their opening game last week. They registered a 44-23 victory against last year’s grand finalist and runner up, the NSW Country Eagles.

The Rays had a bye in the first round and will be welcomed into the competition with a local derby with the winner taking all of the bragging rights.

The last time these two sides met was in round one of the 2016 competition, the Rays easily took care of business by piling 50 points on a hapless Rams side.

Players to watch

Angus Sinclair – Sydney Rays: The last time these two teams played, Sinclair kicked 4 from 7 conversions and expertly led his backline. The big flyhalf has enough experience in the competition to carry his team to victory.

Taqele Naiyaravoro – Greater Syndey Rams: It’s hard to look past Naiyaravoro for a player who will have a large impact on the game. The blockbusting winger, famous for his strong running and big hits, will continue his fine form this weekend. He scored one try while playing the full 80 minutes, silencing any doubt over his endurance.

Prediction

The Rays have a hard task taking on Greater Sydney after missing the opening round. The Rams will have the extra benefit of having played a full match together, and, despite the history between the teams, should secure a win.

Rams to win, 33-28.