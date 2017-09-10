Wallabies must find killer instinct: Cheika

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika says his team need to develop a killer instinct after watching another potential victory go begging.

The Wallabies were on track for their first victory of this year’s Rugby Championship after shooting out to a 20-10 lead against South Africa in Perth on Saturday night.

But with the Wallabies’ scrum and line-out misfiring, South Africa piled on the next 13 points to surge to a three-point lead.

A 71st-minute penalty to Bernard Foley and some resolute defence at the death saw the Wallabies escape with a 23-23 draw in front of 17,528 fans at nib Stadium.

But the game will be remembered as another lost opportunity; coming just a fortnight after the Wallabies coughed up a 17-point lead in a 35-29 defeat to the All Blacks in Dunedin.

Cheika was proud of his team’s effort against the Springboks, but said some concentration lapses cost them dearly.

However, the coach remains confident it won’t be long before his group develop a knack of nailing the clutch moments.

“It comes with that little bit more time and trusting each other together,” Cheika said.

“There are a lot of newer players within a newer leadership team.

“Now we’ve got a bit of stability around the group. I’m pretty comfortable with our group of players.

“There’s the odd player here or there that might come in or out. But they’ll grow together as time goes on now.”

The Wallabies will face another stern test when they take on Argentina in Canberra next Saturday.

Captain Michael Hooper said his side weren’t satisfied with merely escaping with a draw against South Africa.

“I don’t think it’s a gutsy performance. That suggests we’re just hanging in there,” Hooper said.

“Around that 20-10 mark, we didn’t put the foot on the throat.”

Former skipper Stephen Moore will return for the clash with Argentina after missing the Springboks Test to stay in Brisbane for the birth of his third child.

Back rower Sean McMahon will be assessed after copping a heavy cork to his leg.

Cheika believes he can quickly fix the line-out issues that surfaced against South Africa.

And he said the scrum would be another area he looks at closely in the coming week following inconsistent displays in the past two games.