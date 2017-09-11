Michael Cheika makes two changes to Wallabies squad for Argentina clash

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika has dumped Kane Douglas from his squad for Saturday’s Test against Argentina in Canberra to make way for rookie lock Lukhan Tui.
Douglas started in the 2015 World Cup final for Australia but has battled to replicate that form since and has been sent back to the National Rugby Championship in search of game time.
The 28-year-old was lured back to Australian rugby at great expense two years ago but has been overtaken at the Queensland Reds and now in the Test pecking order by young guns Tui and Izack Rodda.
Tui, 20, has recently recovered from knee surgery and was called up for the first time by Cheika in June but is yet to make his Wallabies debut.
Rodda, 21, made his first appearance for Australia in last month’s Bledisloe Cup defeat in Dunedin.
With Adam Coleman and Rory Arnold now the clear first-choice lock combination for the Wallabies – and with Cheika keeping a close eye on Tui and Rodda – it seems a long road back for Douglas, who has not made a single Test appearance this year.
Meanwhile, former skipper Stephen Moore is back in the squad after sitting out Saturday’s 23-23 draw with South Africa for the birth of his third child, with hooker Tolu Latu dropping out.
The only other change is the expected exclusion of winger Dane Haylett-Petty who is ruled out for the rest of the year after undergoing biceps surgery.
Saturday’s clash at GIO Stadium is Australia’s first in Canberra since 2010, while Argentina haven’t played there for 17 years.
WALLABIES SQUAD
FORWARDS: Allan Alaalatoa, Rory Arnold, Adam Coleman, Jack Dempsey, Tetera Faulkner, Ned Hanigan, Michael Hooper (capt), Sekope Kepu, Adam Korczyk, Sean McMahon, Stephen Moore, Tatafu Polota-Nau, Tom Robertson, Izack Rodda, Rob Simmons, Scott Sio, Lopeti Timani, Lukhan Tui, Jordan Uelese.
BACKS: Kurtley Beale, Israel Folau, Bernard Foley, Will Genia, Reece Hodge, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Tevita Kuridrani, Billy Meakes, Izaia Perese, Nick Phipps, Joe Powell, Curtis Rona, Henry Speight.
K.F.T.D. said | September 11th 2017 @ 2:47pm | ! Report
Put Tui straight to six! He had a great game against the Fijians always bending their line.
September 11th 2017 @ 2:53pm
Hoy said | September 11th 2017 @ 2:53pm | ! Report
Yeah, he certainly wasn’t shy.
I really can’t understand Cheika’s thinking in his selections…
He has blooded Rodda, who showed a bit of go, then… nothing. Haven’t heard he will be picked or not… Brings in Tui over the top of Douglas, who couldn’t get a game for the Reds over Rodda anyway?
Drops Arnold for Simmons for Bled 2, then… picks him again, after his dropping was shown to be a silly plan…
Remember last year when Simmons was dropped, picked, dropped, picked in successive tests? What was the aim of that?
Will we never see Uelese again this year? Wouldn’t surprise me.
Meanwhile, the bloke who was invisible on Saturday night, Hanigan, is given a leave pass to be invisible…
I can’t work out what his aim is. Honestly can’t see what he is trying to do.
September 11th 2017 @ 2:55pm
ajg said | September 11th 2017 @ 2:55pm | ! Report
Would be lovely to see but there’s no way Cheika isn’t going to stick with hannigan – his ridiculous tahs bias shows no hope of slowing down (and thats from a bitter tahs fan)