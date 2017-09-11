New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys: NFL live scores, blog

The Dallas Cowboys will play host to the New York Giants on Monday morning AEST in Arlington, Texas. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 10.30am AEST.
The Cowboys, 13-3 last year lost twice in that run to Eli Manning and the Giants. Can they do it again?
The home side has had plenty of off-season player issues, but they will line up with running back Ezekiel Elliott on Monday after his six-game suspension was put on hold, which will only help to strengthen last season NFC East champions.
They have added some good young talent to an already impressive offensive line. If the defence, mainly Sean Lee, can stay healthy they will go a long way in 2017.
The Giants have acquired a lot of offensive talent to assist Odell Beckham Jr. Rookie TE Evan Engram and WR Brandon Marshall are among their conquests.
They have been solid on defence in recent years, but have struggled to score points. Manning is a good quarterback but hasn’t had a lot of options to throw to, hopefully this solve those problems.
After I predicted the Patriots to win in a blowout, I won’t be making that mistake again.
Prediction
Ezekiel Elliott to run amok and show the fans what they have been missing during the off-season. The Cowboys to win in a close one.
Cowboys 24-21
10:43am
Christopher Spinks said | 10:43am | ! Report
Aussie Brad Wing sends the ball 50 yards
10:43am
Christopher Spinks said | 10:43am | ! Report
SACKED Damarcus lawerence sacked Eli Mnaning on the 5. punt coming
10:41am
Christopher Spinks said | 10:41am | ! Report
George Bush is in the house as the Giants take over on their own 5
10:38am
Christopher Spinks said | 10:38am | ! Report
Cowboys punt to the 5 yard line
10:36am
Christopher Spinks said | 10:36am | ! Report
seven yards for Jason Witten. only 10 more for the record
10:36am
Christopher Spinks said | 10:36am | ! Report
Cowboys over halfway thanks to a reception from Cole Beasley
10:33am
Christopher Spinks said | 10:33am | ! Report
Zeke picks up a couple of yards with his first carry.
10:31am
Christopher Spinks said | 10:31am | ! Report
Cowboys to have first use of the ball, from their 25 yard line
10:31am
Christopher Spinks said | 10:31am | ! Report
Linebacker Jaylen Smith to play for the first time tonight for the Cowboys. Smith was injured in the Fiesta Bowl of 2015. Great story. Play well brother
10:23am
Christopher Spinks said | 10:23am | ! Report
No Odell Beckham jr for the Giants
10:22am
Christopher Spinks said | 10:22am | ! Report
Welcome to Arlington, Texas for the late game. Dallas taking on New York.
The Giants looking to continue their winning ways over the Cowboys. Zeke Elliott will play after an off season to forget and TE Jason Witten is only 17 receiving yards away from surpassing Hall of Fame WR Micheal Irvin (11,904) for the most ever by a Cowboy.
Let’s go.