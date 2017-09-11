New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys: NFL live scores, blog

The Dallas Cowboys will play host to the New York Giants on Monday morning AEST in Arlington, Texas. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 10.30am AEST.

The Cowboys, 13-3 last year lost twice in that run to Eli Manning and the Giants. Can they do it again?

The home side has had plenty of off-season player issues, but they will line up with running back Ezekiel Elliott on Monday after his six-game suspension was put on hold, which will only help to strengthen last season NFC East champions.

They have added some good young talent to an already impressive offensive line. If the defence, mainly Sean Lee, can stay healthy they will go a long way in 2017.

The Giants have acquired a lot of offensive talent to assist Odell Beckham Jr. Rookie TE Evan Engram and WR Brandon Marshall are among their conquests.

They have been solid on defence in recent years, but have struggled to score points. Manning is a good quarterback but hasn’t had a lot of options to throw to, hopefully this solve those problems.

After I predicted the Patriots to win in a blowout, I won’t be making that mistake again.

Prediction

Ezekiel Elliott to run amok and show the fans what they have been missing during the off-season. The Cowboys to win in a close one.

Cowboys 24-21

