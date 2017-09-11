NRL finals folly: get back to the ‘burbs!

Is there sufficient evidence to overturn the NRL’s finals stadiums policy? I’ve got a decision and I’m going to the boardroom.
Try.
Try contemplating how Manly’s reward, after slogging it out over 24 bruising regular-season matches to finish a creditable sixth on the ladder, was a ‘home’ elimination final at the Sydney Football Stadium, not at Brookvale?
Try pondering why an underwhelming crowd of 15,408 attended a ground with a 40,000-seat capacity. There’s no benefit of the doubt required – there would’ve been a full house of 22,000 at Brooky.
Try explaining to Manly fans, Penrith fans and indeed all NRL fans why the backdrop of bays of empty seats made it feel like anything but the first week of finals.
Try making home-ground advantage something meaningful. Something worth fighting for. End the season in third or fourth and you get two bites. Finish in fifth or sixth and no one gives a rat’s.
Cronulla were similarly dudded a home elimination final when they were also forced to face North Queensland at the SFS. There’s a fair chance a rabid Shark Park crowd would’ve got them over the line on Sunday. The crowd figure at the SFS was 16,115. Like Brookvale, Shark Park’s capacity is about 22,000.
Try reflecting on why there’s a buzz around rugby league when there’s a packed house at Leichhardt, Belmore, Kogarah and Brookvale. It’s because the ‘burbs are the heartbeat of the game. It’s potentially a notion of romanticism above financial and logistical sense, but surely fairness needs to win out, if only for the first two weeks of the finals.
Try examining why Manly players, fans, coach Trent Barrett and chairman Scott Penn feel this is an injustice – that they can hammer the Panthers in front of a bumper home crowd in Round 26 at Brooky and their prize is what? A trip to the SFS. To get pipped by the same side.
Try wondering how it’s taken this farce for me to show my first sliver of sympathy for Manly in about 30 years.
It’s madness that under the NRL rules finals matches must be played in the major stadiums in the home cities of the higher-ranked team in Week 1.
NRL finals haven’t been played at suburban grounds since 2010, when thousands of St George Illawarra fans missed the clash at a clogged Kogarah for their qualifying final against Manly.
I’d dare say the clubs affected by this policy – the Dragons, Sea Eagles, Sharks and Panthers – have consistently delivered below-par crowds for finals matches played away from their traditional home grounds.
As the NSW government and NRL negotiate how over $1 billion will be spent on upgrading or rebuilding the major stadiums, perhaps a bit of botox on some of the suburban grounds would be far from the worst idea. Only a nip and tuck here and there, of course, as the charm of those grounds is often in their ruggedness.
Penn isn’t happy now that the defeat will translate into lost revenue given there’s no more finals action for the Sea Eagles. Of course, it’s fair to suggest they stood a much better chance of rolling the Panthers if they were back at Brookvale on Saturday night.
So even though it might make sense financially – often because of the better corporate facilities and hope that a crowd will exceed the 22,000-odd capacity of the home venue – the reality is often starkly different.
Apparently, there was insufficient evidence for the bunker to overturn Tyrone Peachey’s match-winning try for Penrith on Saturday night.
The combined 49,000 empty seats at the SFS is evidence enough for the NRL’s semi-finals stadium policy to be eliminated. And that needs no qualifying.
September 11th 2017 @ 6:27am
Bill larkin said | September 11th 2017 @ 6:27am | ! Report
I don’t agree with this article at all. Playing a final at a ground with a capacity of 20,000 is waving the white flag. Acknowledging that league can’t draw a crowd, so just don’t try.
The NRL has to work harder with grass roots and finals ticket pricing to start with. Maybe have a look down south here a team was denied a home ground final because its ground could only hold about 40,000.
September 11th 2017 @ 7:14am
Will Knight said | September 11th 2017 @ 7:14am | ! Report
The reality is that Parramatta, Brisbane, Canterbury, St George-Illawarra and South Sydney can draw 20,000-plus crowds in the first two weeks of the finals – and that’s usually if they play eachother.
Nonetheless, the hosting teams deserve better. If that game is on at Brooky on Sat night, it’s a memorable night for all. All jammed in. 22,000. Manly get the advantage they deserve by finishing higher on the ladder. There’s nothing emotive to lure Manly fans to the SFS. Nor the Penrith fans.
September 11th 2017 @ 6:47am
AR said | September 11th 2017 @ 6:47am | ! Report
In one sense, it’s a completely fair point – if Manly slog it out all season to earn a home final, that final should be played at their home ground in front of their fans. Ditto the other clubs.
But the finals belong to the NRL (just as the AFL owns its finals, as do the FFA and so on), so the little money the NRL makes, it keeps.
Also, the NRL has been steadily (but rather sheepishly) moving games away from suburban grounds in favour of larger ‘centralised’ stadiums. It doesn’t often admit this out loud to the public, but it certainly does to the government, which is spending a whopping $1.6 billion + on shiny new stadiums – surely the most absurd use of public money in recent memory. The NRL have to use these new stadiums as the government and councils simply can’t afford to keep plopping millions into suburban facilities that are used by one club each winter.
Of major concern for the NRL is that it apparently gave away 3 free tickets to each member for the finals games at SFS – that is a truly dismal return and a cheapening of what should be a cash windfall from a premium event in Sydney.
The truth is that most NRL fans in Sydney are just not very passionate about their sport/club and they’ve been programmed to be tv watchers. I don’t see that ever changing.
September 11th 2017 @ 6:50am
Paul Chapman said | September 11th 2017 @ 6:50am | ! Report
The Sydney clubs are suburban clubs & they should play at their “home grounds” if they qualify on the ladder standing. Suburban RL clubs in Sydney don’t seem to have the support that they had years ago??
September 11th 2017 @ 6:51am
Tom said | September 11th 2017 @ 6:51am | ! Report
Best article I’ve read on this site in ages. How the NRL can justify this policy I have no idea. There’s not a major sporting code in the world other than the NRL who cares less for team’s home grounds and loyal fanbases.
September 11th 2017 @ 7:10am
Soda said | September 11th 2017 @ 7:10am | ! Report
Is it better to have little bit of a lot or a lot of nothing? It’s a shame those cliffhangers where played in front of empty chairs. I think for the first week of finals, the higher placed team deserves a home game. There should be some reward for the season efforts up to this point. the fans will turn out in droves to a home game because they feel they can give their team a home town advantage. For the quarters and prelim, finals momentum and growing belief will get fans into the big stadiums.
We have had one of the better Opening finals round ever and yet, due to poor crowds it’s felt like a fizzer.
September 11th 2017 @ 7:36am
Will Knight said | September 11th 2017 @ 7:36am | ! Report
Absolutely. The footy was brilliant. Every game went down until the last five minutes. Including an extra-time game. Three out of the four AFL finals were duds. But the AFL crowds are always going to be far superior. Keep the finals local in the NRL. The TV ratings I reckon would be healthy for the NRL for the four week-one finals. Must be reward for home teams.
September 11th 2017 @ 6:58am
Andrew said | September 11th 2017 @ 6:58am | ! Report
Playing a final of a professional league at a ground as dreadful as Brookvale is just as embarrassing as playing in a Stadium less than half full.
Manly fans are the ones who are the embarrassment. They have had enough chances. Time to relocate them.
September 11th 2017 @ 7:11am
Andy said | September 11th 2017 @ 7:11am | ! Report
Ridiculous, tickets are from $30 for adults and $60 for families with plenty of emails going around offering discounts. If AFL supporters can get into the Melb CBD for finals, so to can Sydney NRL supporters. Only the Friday game should have been difficult, and as someone who works in the ‘burbs I was able to get home from work, pick up my ticket, drive to train station, catch train/bus to stadium and still get there before end of u20s, a great win for my Broncos that they sadly couldn’t match in main game!
You watch Brisbane get 40k plus this week, and Parra probably will too.
Those small suburban grounds are fine for regular rounds, but finals deserve big crowds at big venues.
The NRL needs to stick with the policy and recalcitrant clubs need to get on board and better promote it to their so-called “fans”.
September 11th 2017 @ 7:25am
AR said | September 11th 2017 @ 7:25am | ! Report
“If AFL supporters can get into the Melb CBD for finals, so to can Sydney NRL supporters.”
Yeah I think the Geelong supporters who drive an hour from Geelong into the city look on with some bemusement at all this.
As do the Swans fans I imagine.