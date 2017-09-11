Sweet sixteen: Nadal dominates Anderson to win US Open

World No.1 Rafael Nadal has claimed a 16th grand slam title and his third US Open with a dominant straight sets victory over South African Kevin Anderson in the final.

Anderson was always going to be up against it, and he never rose to the occasion. Despite what was a physical encounter lasting well over two hours, Anderson didn’t create a single break point against the serve of Nadal, which was accurate all match.

It was far from a bad match for Anderson, but his first serve let him down, and Nadal was all over the second. Anderson only landed 59 per cent of first serves, and it was never going to be enough.

Evidently, Nadal was pouncing on the second serves from early in the piece, and he ran away with the match as Anderson only won 36 per cent of points when he needed a second serve.

The second serves allowed Nadal to skip away with the match after a physical opening set. Anderson had a couple of service games go for more than ten minutes, and it looked as if he was going to be in for the long haul.

Anderson was only broken at 4-3 with the match approaching the 40-minute mark already, but Nadal by that stage had his serve in order and took that first set 6-3.

The second was over a lot quicker, with Nadal managing to break serve a lot easier in another 6-3 win.

When Nadal broke in the first service game of the third set to go up two sets and a break, it was clear there was no coming back for Anderson, who was still struggling to win more than a poinit per game against the serve of Nadal.

It’s not hard to see why either with Nadal serving at 63 per cent and winning 84 per cent of those points where he got a first serve in.

Following the break in the final set, Anderson held all his service games, but simply couldn’t find a way to break Nadal.

The win confirms Nadal’s status as world No.1 on the ATP Tour. The added points, as well as having very few to defend to the end of the year should see Nadal hold onto the seeding into January and he will more than likely be listed at the top of the draw for the 2018 Australian Open.

It’s been an incredible year in the world of tennis though. It’s been the return of the veterans, with Nadal and Roger Federer winning two grand slams each.

In New York though, a straight sets domination from Nadal to take his 16th grand slam.

Final score

Rafael Nadal 6 6 6

Kevin Anderson 3 3 4