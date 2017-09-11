The results are in! Yesterday, we asked you to rate the Wallabies side that took to the field against the Springboks, and now we’ve added up the data from all of our responders to bring your our DIY player ratings from the Test.
Kurtley Beale – how good is it to have him back? He’s been Australia’s best since his return to the international side and was comfortably our highest-rated player on Saturday night, with an average of 7.69.
In the absence of our usual favourite whipping boy in Stephen Moore though, the voters have gone after Ned Hanigan, who copped an average rating of just 3.24 – more than 1.5 points lower than any other Wallaby in the starting side.
Check out the full results below, and let us know what you think in the comments.
1. Scott Sio
Average rating: 5.03
Most common rating: 5 (41 per cent)
2. Tatafu Polota-Nau
Average rating: 5.63
Most common rating: 6 (35 per cent)
3. Sekope Kepu
Average rating: 5.46
Most common rating: 6 (39 per cent)
4. Rory Arnold
Average rating: 5.42
Most common rating: 6 (39 per cent)
5. Adam Coleman
Average rating: 6.48
Most common rating: 7 (35 per cent)
6. Ned Hanigan
Average rating: 3.24
Most common rating: 4 (22 per cent)
7. Michael Hooper
Average rating: 6.22
Most common rating: 7 (27 per cent)
8. Sean McMahon
Average rating: 5.41
Most common rating: 6 (36 per cent)
9. Will Genia
Average rating: 5.43
Most common rating: 5 (36 per cent)
10. Bernard Foley
Average rating: 4.94
Most common rating: 5 (31 per cent)
11. Reece Hodge
Average rating: 6.23
Most common rating: 7 (32 per cent)
12. Kurtley Beale
Average rating: 7.69
Most common rating: 8 (37 per cent)
13. Tevita Kuridrani
Average rating: 6.02
Most common rating: 6 (33 per cent)
14. Henry Speight
Average rating: 5.37
Most common rating: 6 (29 per cent)
15. Israel Folau
Average rating: 5.84
Most common rating: 5 (32 per cent)
16. Jordan Uelese
Average rating: 5.28
Most common rating: 5 (30 per cent)
17. Tom Robertson
Average rating: 3.46
Most common rating: 4 (23 per cent)
18. Allan Alaalatoa
Average rating: 4.25
Most common rating: 5 (38 per cent)
19. Rob Simmons
Average rating: 4.43
Most common rating: 5 (31 per cent)
20. Jack Dempsey
Average rating: 3.90
Most common rating: 5 (27 per cent)
21. Nick Phipps
Average rating: 3.72
Most common rating: 5 (27 per cent)
22. Samu Kerevi
Average rating: 4.41
Most common rating: 5 (37 per cent)
23. Curtis Rona
Average rating: 4.10
Most common rating: 5 (31 per cent)