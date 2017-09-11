The results are in! Yesterday, we asked you to rate the Wallabies side that took to the field against the Springboks, and now we’ve added up the data from all of our responders to bring your our DIY player ratings from the Test.

Kurtley Beale – how good is it to have him back? He’s been Australia’s best since his return to the international side and was comfortably our highest-rated player on Saturday night, with an average of 7.69.

In the absence of our usual favourite whipping boy in Stephen Moore though, the voters have gone after Ned Hanigan, who copped an average rating of just 3.24 – more than 1.5 points lower than any other Wallaby in the starting side.

Check out the full results below, and let us know what you think in the comments.

1. Scott Sio

Average rating: 5.03

Most common rating: 5 (41 per cent)

2. Tatafu Polota-Nau

Average rating: 5.63

Most common rating: 6 (35 per cent)

3. Sekope Kepu

Average rating: 5.46

Most common rating: 6 (39 per cent)

4. Rory Arnold

Average rating: 5.42

Most common rating: 6 (39 per cent)

5. Adam Coleman

Average rating: 6.48

Most common rating: 7 (35 per cent)

6. Ned Hanigan

Average rating: 3.24

Most common rating: 4 (22 per cent)

7. Michael Hooper

Average rating: 6.22

Most common rating: 7 (27 per cent)

8. Sean McMahon

Average rating: 5.41

Most common rating: 6 (36 per cent)

9. Will Genia

Average rating: 5.43

Most common rating: 5 (36 per cent)

10. Bernard Foley

Average rating: 4.94

Most common rating: 5 (31 per cent)

11. Reece Hodge

Average rating: 6.23

Most common rating: 7 (32 per cent)

12. Kurtley Beale

Average rating: 7.69

Most common rating: 8 (37 per cent)

13. Tevita Kuridrani

Average rating: 6.02

Most common rating: 6 (33 per cent)

14. Henry Speight

Average rating: 5.37

Most common rating: 6 (29 per cent)

15. Israel Folau

Average rating: 5.84

Most common rating: 5 (32 per cent)

16. Jordan Uelese

Average rating: 5.28

Most common rating: 5 (30 per cent)

17. Tom Robertson

Average rating: 3.46

Most common rating: 4 (23 per cent)

18. Allan Alaalatoa

Average rating: 4.25

Most common rating: 5 (38 per cent)

19. Rob Simmons

Average rating: 4.43

Most common rating: 5 (31 per cent)

20. Jack Dempsey

Average rating: 3.90

Most common rating: 5 (27 per cent)

21. Nick Phipps

Average rating: 3.72

Most common rating: 5 (27 per cent)

22. Samu Kerevi

Average rating: 4.41

Most common rating: 5 (37 per cent)

23. Curtis Rona

Average rating: 4.10

Most common rating: 5 (31 per cent)